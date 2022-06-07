New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Super Absorbent Polymer market: Market Segments: By Type ; By Application ; and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191802/?utm_source=GNW

Superabsorbent polymers are produced from the polymerization of acrylic acid by mixing it with sodium hydroxide to form a poly-acrylic acid. Superabsorbent polymers have a unique cross-linked structure owing to which they are water-swellable and not water-soluble. Superabsorbent polymer is an ideal material for fluid-absorbing applications such as baby nappies or diapers, female hygiene pads and liners, medical dressing, and incontinence products. Superabsorbent polymers are used in numerous end-user industries including personal care, food packaging, agriculture, and building and construction.



Market Highlights

Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 6.27% in 2030.

Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market to surpass USD 13.18 billion by 2030 from USD 6.75 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 6.27% in the coming years, i.e., 2020-30. Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market is estimated to grow due to growing population coupled with rising standard of living. Rising demand for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, agriculture, and female hygiene products is anticipated to drive the Super Absorbent Polymer market. Furthermore, Super absorbent polymers are perfectly suitable for agricultural applications, owing to their water retention and water-absorbing properties. These polymers enhance crop yield and water use efficiency which is likely to boost the Super Absorbent Polymer market in the coming years.



Recent Highlights in Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market

In December 2017, LG Chemicals Ltd. announced to increase its production capacity of acrylic acid and super absorbent polymers by the end of 2019. For this, the company, invested US$ 300 Billion to increase the yield of super absorbent polymers from 100 KT to 500 KT per year



In October 2018, Nippon Shokubai expanded its superabsorbent polymers production capacity in its manufacturing facility at Zwijndrecht, Netherlands. This new plant has a capacity of 100,000 tons per year; it helped the company meet the increasing demand for SAP.



Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market: Segments

Polycarbonate Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market is segmented by type into sodium polyacrylate, polyacrylate / polyacrylamide, copolymers, and others. Sodium Polyacrylate segment held the largest market share in the year 2019. Sodium Polyacrylate is primarily used in personal care products including baby diapers, sanitary napkins, adult continence products, and agricultural applications. It is mostly favored for its exceptional absorbing ability.



Personal Hygiene Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market is distributed by application into personal hygiene, agriculture, healthcare, industrial, packaging, construction, oil & gas, and others. Personal Hygiene Segment held the largest market share in the year 2019 on account of mounting demand for baby diapers and adult diapers in emerging economies. The demand for Baby diapers is fueling owing to the high birth rate. Increasing awareness regarding personal hygiene and rising literacy level are resulting in the surge in demand for sanitary napkins.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Hygiene Awareness and Change in lifestyle

With the increasing hygiene awareness among consumers, the demand for superabsorbent polymers is mounting. Before the commercial application of super absorbent polymers in disposable diapers and other personal hygiene products, traditional hygiene products were used. As the awareness of the benefits of using superabsorbent polymers is rising, consumer’s preference has been inclined towards super absorbent polymer-based products. Besides, the growing concern about various waterborne and airborne diseases is expected to fuel the demand for diapers and sanitary napkins



Growing Demand for Adult Incontinence Products

Rapid developing medical infrastructure, technological innovation, and growing accessibility to medical treatment have resulted in an increase in life expectancy rates. With the growing life expectancy, the demand for adult incontinence products is bolstering which further boosts the growth of the superabsorbent polymer market. In addition, adult incontinence products are useful for patients due to their ability to absorb greater amounts of discharges. Also, they are convenient to use as they are smaller in size.



Restraint

Volatile raw material price

Volatility in the prices of raw materials of super absorbent polymers is likely to hamper the growth of the market. Acrylic acid & glacial acrylic acid are raw materials used in the manufacture of superabsorbent polymer. The fluctuating prices of these raw materials bring volatility into producer margins which further hinder the superabsorbent polymer market.



Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market: Key Players

BASF SE



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, and SWOT Analysis.



Formosa Plastics Corporation

LG Chemicals Ltd.

SDP Global Co., Ltd

Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

KAO Corporation

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd

Yixing Danson Technology

Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd.

Other Prominent Players



Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market: Regions

Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.



Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the year 2019. Asia Pacific will continue to dominate the global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market owing to the increasing population and rising disposable income. Additionally, ease of accessibility to raw material, inexpensive labor, and land cost to fulfill the demand for super absorbent polymer in the rising applications is expected to proliferate the Super Absorbent Polymer Market in this region.



Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market report also contains analysis on:



Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Segments:



By Type

Sodium Polyacrylate

Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide

Copolymers

Others

By Application

Personal Hygiene

Agriculture

Healthcare

Industrial

Packaging

Construction

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Dynamics

Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

