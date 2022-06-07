Icelandair Traffic Data May 2022

In May 2022, the total number of Icelandair passengers was around 316,000 compared to around 40,000 in May 2021 and 242,000 in April this year. The total capacity in May was 75% of May 2019 capacity levels.

The total number of passengers on international flights vas around 291,000 compared to around 22,000 in May 2021 and 219,000 in April this year. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 116,000 and from Iceland around 51,000. Via passengers were around 124,000 or 43% of the total number of international passengers, compared to 8% in May 2021. On-time performance was 80%, despite challenging conditions at airports post Covid. The load factor on international flights was 74%, compared to 35% in May 2021. During May, Icelandair continued the fast ramp-up of the network by reopening its second connecting bank and adding eight gateways to the network.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 26,000, compared to 18,000 in May last year. The domestic network has recovered well and year-to-date the number of domestic passengers has been 94% of 2019 passenger figures. The load factor on domestic flights was 80%, compared to 72% in May 2021. Year to date, the number of domestic passengers has increased by 39%, compared to last year.

Sold block hours in charter flights decreased by 12% compared to May 2021. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers decreased by 8% year-on-year.

Route Network May 22 May 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 316,499 39,885 694% 980,391 126,797 673% Load Factor 74.2% 36.6% 37.5 ppt 71.5% 35.6% 35.9 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 1,217.1 193.1 530% 3,782.7 458.3 725% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 902.5 70.8 1175% 2,705.7 163.2 1558% INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS May 22 May 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) To market (passengers) 115,298 14,407 700% 413,040 32,858 1157% From market (passengers) 51,023 5,659 802% 190,282 19,553 873% Via market (passengers) 124,203 1,847 6625% 277,538 2,892 9497% Number of Passengers 290,524 21,913 1226% 880,860 55,303 1493% Load Factor 74.1% 35.2% 38.9 ppt 71.5% 33.4% 38.0 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 1,207.7 185.8 550% 3,747.4 426.5 779% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 895.0 65.5 1267% 2,677.6 142.6 1778% Stage length (KM) 3,108 3,043 2% 3,051 2,624 16% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 79.7% 93.0% -13.3 ppt 77.3% 90.0% -12.7 ppt DOMESTIC FLIGHTS May 22 May 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 25,975 17,972 45% 99,531 71,494 39% Load Factor 79.9% 72.3% 7.6 ppt 79.8% 65.0% 14.8 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 9.4 7.3 28% 35.2 31.8 11% Cargo & Leasing May 22 May 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Sold Block Hours - Leasing 1,072 1,213 -12% 5,522 5,522 0% Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 11,564 12,521 -8% 58,854 56,755 4% CO2 EMISSIONS May 22 May 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Total CO2 emissions tonnes 85,258 19,453 338% 282,722 68,167 315% CO2 emissions per OTK 0.81 1.45 -44% 0.85 1.74 -51%





A correction has been made to the traffic figures for January - May as the published passenger mix for the month of January was incorrect. The total number of passengers in January remains unchanged. Below are the correct figures per market.

Jan 22 To 45,322 From 24,751 Via 31,608 Domestic 11,722 Total 113,403