Mphasis opens a delivery centre in Alberta with new investment and tech jobs

CALGARY, Alberta, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alberta’s tech sector continues to rise as India-based Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, Mphasis, announced the opening of its Canadian delivery centre in Alberta today. Located at First Tower in downtown Calgary, the company plans to create 1000 technology jobs over two years in Alberta.

Based in Bangalore, India with a revenue of $1.6 billion in FY 2022 and over 36,000 employees, the company announced in June 2021 its intention to expand operations to Alberta.

With many Indian-based companies capitalizing on the province’s talent pool and business-friendly environment, Alberta is making a name for itself on the global stage as a hub for new and upcoming tech talent.

Invest Alberta has been working closely with Mphasis to provide support on immigration, business development, talent recruitment, real estate, missions, and funding opportunities.

“Calgary is attracting growing attention as a thriving technology ecosystem, and the launch of our new centre reinforces Mphasis’ commitment to investing in this market, where we see considerable growth potential. Mphasis’ approach to transformation, backed by next-generation solutions will truly benefit organizations that are on the path of tech transformation.”

Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mphasis

With its new centre in Calgary, Mphasis is also working toward the goal to increase Alberta’s quantum research capacity. The company announced in early 2022 that Dave Cassie will head Mphasis’ operations in Canada, leading its growth and expansion in the Canadian technology and financial markets.

“The establishment of Mphasis’ new office in Calgary is yet another indicator of Alberta’s rapidly diversifying economy. Our technology sector is one of the fastest growing in the world as more and more companies, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers discover Alberta’s incredible potential. This new office will build on that momentum and propel Alberta forward in technological research and development. We look forward to seeing Mphasis contribute to an Alberta digital technology workforce that is second to none.”

Honourable Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta

“Alberta is staking its claim on the global tech and innovation market and Mphasis’ new centre will only help our reputation grow. With more global companies continuing to choose Alberta, we are able to offer more employment opportunities for tech professionals in the middle of a worldwide race for talent. This investment in Calgary shows that we are a serious player in the tech and innovation space.”

Honourable Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy, and Innovation

Mphasis’ move to Calgary is a win for Alberta tech, providing the organization with top talent in the sector to expand its downtown office and creating opportunities for continued learning and growth to match the demand of new tech innovations.

“Alberta’s tech sector is growing by the minute with new, innovative, and exciting investments. As Alberta continues to be a leader in tech, organizations globally are noticing the talent pool and business-friendly environment the province has to offer. As we invest in growing our talent, Alberta will continue to position itself as a clear destination of choice for investors around the world.”

Rick Christiaanse, CEO, Invest Alberta

About Mphasis

Mphasis’ purpose is to be the “Driver in Driverless Car” for Global Enterprises by applying next-generation design, architecture, and engineering services, to deliver scalable and sustainable software and technology solutions. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in the Mphasis’Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C=X2C2™=1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis’ Service Transformation approach helps ‘shrink the core’ through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis’ core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization, combined with an integrated sustainability and purpose-led approach across its operations and solutions are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more. (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS)

About Invest Alberta

Invest Alberta is dedicated to investment attraction, with a mandate to engage the world and provide high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With team members in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so investors and businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits. For more information, visit: https://investalberta.ca/