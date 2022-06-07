Local Youth Entrepreneurs Advance to National Pitch Competition

DALLAS, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine participating in a Shark Tank-style pitch competition as a young person, winning funds to further your business—and advancing from a regional program to a national event.

Three students were awarded $1,500 each for their winning business ideas, which they presented in a showcase sponsored by the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship’s (NFTE) South Region. These young entrepreneurs will take their businesses to New York in mid-October to vie for the title of National Champion and prizes from a pool of $18,000.

The NFTE South winners are:

Alberto Arroyo – TKicks, Molina High School, Career Institute South TKicks is an online platform for sneaker enthusiasts that delivers great customer service and gives customers confidence that they can buy, authenticate, sell, trade, and connect with other people on a safe, inexpensive, and dependable platform.

Thomas Vo – Reheats, Nimitz High School Reheats provides a solution for construction workers working in the cold through electric heated gloves. Reheats gloves have three modes of heat, grip on the palm all the way to the fingers of the gloves and are made out of cotton and nylon to regulate the heat and prevent the cold from seeping through.

James Umoeka – ToolTooth, Grand Prairie School for the Highly Gifted ToolTooth is a tub made out of PCL polyester, a biodegradable synthetic partially crystalline polyester and comes with a finger glove to brush your teeth. ToolTooth’s toothpaste is also non-toxic to people and the environment, made from baking soda, coconut oil, stevia, and peppermint oil.



“Young people are changing the world—there is no question about it. We are so proud of every student and their commitment to entrepreneurship,” said Dr. J.D. LaRock, CEO of NFTE. “Each young entrepreneur’s innovative idea signifies an opportunity to address key challenges facing communities around the globe. We activate the entrepreneurial mindset in young people, and this is critical to growing businesses, economies, and communities.”

The participating students presented their businesses to a distinguished panel that included:

Russell Hayward , CEO of EtiraRx, Inc.

Cassandra McKinney , Executive Vice President and Executive Director, Retail Bank for Comerica Bank

, Valery Perez, NFTE alumna and Senior Business Advisor, EY

The NFTE South Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge took place on June 2, 2022 at the UNT Dallas Student Center Campus Hall and was presented EY and UNT Dallas, with associate support from the Citi Foundation and Mary Kay Inc.

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) is a global nonprofit organization that provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle and high school students from under-resourced communities, as well as programs for college students and adults. NFTE reaches 50,000+ students annually in 25 states across the U.S. and offers programs in 18 additional countries. We have educated more than a million students through in-school, out-of-school, college, and summer camp programs, offered in person and online. To learn more about how we are promoting inclusive capitalism and building the next generation of diverse entrepreneurs, visit www.nfte.com.

###