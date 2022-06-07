Hydrogen Systems and PDC Machines Sign MOU

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrogen Systems, a Saudi Arabia-based company dedicated to delivering the most comprehensive and cost-effective hydrogen solutions to customers in the region, and PDC Machines, LLC, a U.S.-based, leading manufacturer of specialty gas compression systems used in all stages of the hydrogen energy supply chain including hydrogen production, transportation, storage, and refueling announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Sattam Alsuwailem, CEO of Hydrogen Systems stated, “This MOU will explore investment in the region to establish technology platforms for the localization and manufacturing of hydrogen economy related products, in line with The Kingdom’s vision 2030 goals for increased localization of manufacturing in hydrogen markets. Hydrogen Systems recently announced the establishment of a Hydrogen Energy Center of Excellence (COE) and this agreement is a welcome addition to The COE. I look forward to a long, mutually successful relationship.”

Under the terms of the MOU, Hydrogen Systems and PDC Machines will work together to create a variety of hydrogen infrastructure solutions, including hydrogen compression for clean hydrogen production, the development of local manufacturing of hydrogen related products, stationary hydrogen refueling stations for vehicles and material handling equipment, a SimpleFuel™ hydrogen refueler, and other equipment developments to support the emerging hydrogen economy.

About Hydrogen Systems

Founded in 2009, Hydrogen Systems delivers integrated hydrogen solutions and value-added support to industrial and renewable energy markets. Experiencing steady growth over the last 10 years by providing valuable solutions and services to their customers, Hydrogen Systems employs a skilled staff of over 50 people who provide full engineering support, project management, hydrogen safety consulting, manufacturing and technical service. For more information about Hydrogen Systems, visit www.h2systems.sa.

About PDC Machines, Inc.

PDC Machines is the leading manufacturer of specialty gas compression systems used in all stages of the hydrogen energy supply chain including hydrogen production, transportation, storage, and refueling. The Company specializes in providing complete solutions for alternative energy applications and is the #1 supplier of proprietary hydrogen compressors used in hydrogen energy applications worldwide and offers an integrated, small-scale hydrogen refueling station, SimpleFuel™. For more information about PDC Machines, Inc, visit www.pdcmachines.com.