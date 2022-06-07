Accumen Completes Halfpenny Technologies Integration into Accumen Technology Solutions

Scottsdale, AZ, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accumen announced today that it has completed its integration of Halfpenny Technologies Inc. (HTI) into Accumen Technology Solutions, a division of Accumen. HTI’s Clinical Data Exchanges, Orders Management Portal, and Clinical Data Services will be rebranded as AccumenConnect™ products.

“We are excited to have completed this multi-faceted integration so our interoperability customers can now fully benefit from Accumen’s customer support and implementation excellence, as well as the full suite of Accumen technology solutions,” said Jeff Coker, VP/General Manager, Accumen Technology Solutions. “Our HTI customers can expect a seamless transition because we are not changing the way they access our applications and there is no need to update agreements as our tax ID and address will remain the same.”

AccumenConnect™ customers and partners use Clinical Data Exchanges to transfer lab, imaging, medical record, and other clinical data in a variety of formats. The Orders Management Portal enables complex order management workflow rules for hospital laboratories and radiology departments so providers can navigate order entry and results reviews easily. Other offerings include test dictionary builds, hosting, and maintenance for lab and radiology departments.

In addition to AccumenConnect™ products, Accumen’s technology solutions include actionable analytics for clinical and operational performance improvements, and clinical and workflow decision support tools. An overview of the updated suite of Accumen’s technology offerings is available on the company’s website at www.accumen.com/technology-solutions

Accumen helps hospitals and health systems respond to current challenges and even thrive in today’s unpredictable and ever-changing environment. With a focus on lab operations, clinical transformation, and 3D imaging post-processing, Accumen leverages technology-enabled consulting services to solve complex hospital and health system issues. Based in Scottsdale, AZ, with offices in Louisville, KY, and Blue Bell, PA, Accumen accelerates results for more than 1,000 US hospitals and health systems by providing expert resources, extensive operational and clinical data, as well as analytic technology.

