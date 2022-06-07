Tacton Unveils Product Updates to Remove Silos and Connect Engineering, Sales and Supply Chain Functions

STOCKHOLM, Sweden and CHICAGO, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacton, industrial manufacturing’s Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) SaaS provider for design to sales automation, today announced several updates for Tacton CPQ, the most comprehensive CPQ software on the market for manufacturers. The company is launching Tacton CPQ Data Import Automation, Tacton Product Validations, and an enhanced version of Tacton’s Integration to Salesforce. Additionally, Tacton is releasing an update to Tacton CPQ Visualization. Tacton CPQ’s latest enhancements increase efficiency in manufacturing sales and help manufacturers across the globe achieve a smooth process for configuring and selling complex capital equipment and adjacent services. With Tacton, manufacturers can confidently handle any customer request to increase customer satisfaction, improve operations and drive revenues.



Tacton CPQ Data Import Automation

Tacton CPQ is central to effective selling, where all product information comes together for the sales team to quickly turnaround quotes. With the new Data Import Automation option, sales representatives can build configurable items and quotations with the most up-to-date data, which improves quote and order quality and client satisfaction. This helps organizations become more nimble and robust to fluctuating data types, such as supply chain changes and currency fluctuations, because data input is automated.

Data Import Automation is especially useful for dealing with data that changes often, such as costs, currency rates, components data, and part lead times. Customers control data in their current business systems and arrange automated, quality-assured releases to the sales configurator. With Data Import Automation, companies can offload repetitive manual tasks without compromising on quality, reduce time to market, and increase margins.

Data Important Automation is available as an option to Tacton CPQ Enterprise and included in Enterprise+.

Product Validations for Tacton CPQ

Tacton CPQ supports even the most complex configuration scenarios. The new option Product Validations allows customers to include input from external simulation systems to find the optimal solution for these scenarios. It supports the sales representative in creating an optimal solution for both customers and manufacturers, validated against the environment where it will be used, fast and efficiently. With Product Validations, organizations can reduce maintenance of CPQ from weeks to days which can lead to significant cost savings.

Product Validations is included as an option in Tacton CPQ Enterprise and Enterprise+ editions.

Enhanced Integration to Salesforce

Tacton CPQ has proven it can transform manufacturers’ selling experience. The updated Integration to Salesforce makes selling configurable manufacturing products in the environment sales representatives are used to even more easy and intuitive. With a seamlessly embedded Tacton CPQ interface inside Salesforce, sales reps can both handle the customer relationship in the CRM they love, and at the same time leverage the power of accurate configuration of complex industrial equipment, including accurate pricing, quotes,

and sales forecasting data.

Tacton CPQ Visualization Updates

Tacton now allows users to dynamically upload their own images and use them in the configuration. A new generation of digital-native shoppers has different expectations than previous generations. Even with customized items, manufacturers must provide a perfect and quick client experience. This new feature will allow companies to tailor the configured product to the specific customer and adapt the visualization to the specific customer’s needs instantly.

Custom Visualization Image is available as a feature in Tacton CPQ Visualization.

“Organizations today are pressed for time, dealing with costly resources, and looking to make their pricing and sales processes much more streamlined,” said Patrik Ostberg, VP of Product Management at Tacton. “With these new product updates, our manufacturing customers seamlessly update the configure-price-quote process with enterprise master data, with minimal effort and maximum quality. Only Tacton’s advanced CPQ has been built from the ground up for complex manufacturing, so we’re able to drive massive efficiencies in product validation and bring real-time visualization to reach a new level of client service. We are pleased to deliver best-of-breed tools that address manufacturers' unique challenges and take their selling operations to the next level.”

For more information on Tacton's new product integrations and features, we invite you to learn more at:

