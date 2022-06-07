Proactive news headlines including Ready Set Gold, Klondike Gold, Great Atlantic Resources, Tribe Property Technologies, Nevada Copper and Fireweed Zinc

New York , June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Ready Set Gold plans resource update on its Northshore project in Ontario; says it has made “significant progress” in defining a path forward click here
- VR Resources completes third drill program at Hecla-Kilmer project in northern Ontario click here
- SPYR says GeoTraq's Tracker Module (GT-TM100) is FCC approved and ready for market click here
- O3 Mining makes strong progress on the pre-feasibility study for its Marban Engineering project in in Quebec click here
- Western Magnesium takes aim at China's magnesium production share with 'cutting edge' pilot plant technology click here
- Klondike Gold says aiming to deliver first inferred mineral resource on the Klondike District gold project in Yukon in 2022 click here
- Trust Stamp says accepting sign-ups for secure account credential and cryptographic key storage solution, MetaPresence Vault click here
- Gevo signs 5-year agreement to supply Japan Airlines with 5.3 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) per year click here
- Great Atlantic Resources starts 2022 prospecting and rock geochemical sampling program at Golden Promise gold property click here
- American Resources completes first phase of commissioning its rare earth and battery materials facility in Indiana click here
- New Pacific Metals starts drilling at wholly-owned satellite Jisas prospect click here
- South Star Battery Metals partners with Graphex Technologies to develop a manufacturing and processing facility for battery anode material click here
- Zinc8 Energy Solutions appoints business development professional Storm Boswick to board of directors click here
- Tribe Property Technologies announces partnership with Wyse Meter Solutions for smart energy solutions click here
- NioCorp Developments promotes Jim Sims to newly created position of chief communications officer click here
- Nevada Copper set to reduce costs at its mine; announces US$20M of additional funding from largest shareholder click here
- Bloom Health Partners says to launch non-brokered private placement offering of units at $0.20 each for gross proceeds of up to $2M click here
- Bhang partners with cannabis marketing agency Petalfast to expand California presence click here
- Skye Bioscience enters research agreements with University of Eastern Piedmont and Spanish Research Council click here
- Versus Systems inks partnership deal with experiential and digital marketing agency, Innovative Group click here
- Metal Energy starts 10,000-metre drill program on its Manibridge high-grade nickel project click here
- CULT Food Science invests in media production company and investment platform, Vevolution click here
- Soma Gold says it set a new monthly record for ounces produced and sold during May click here
- Cloud DX intends to complete non-brokered private placement of secured convertible debentures for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1.75M click here
- AMPD Ventures signs deal with Variational AI to double its machine learning capacity at DC1 click here
- Todos reports that Long COVID case study subject with erectile dysfunction credits supplement Tollovid with easing his symptoms click here
- Globex Mining Enterprises says drilling at its Joutel Eagle property in Quebec has confirmed the location of a historical gold mineralization system click here
- Fireweed Zinc to acquire world-class tungsten project in northern Canada click here
