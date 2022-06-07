Axiom Presenting “Safety First: How Integrated Clinical Platforms Offer a Critical Advantage in Managing the Various Points to Control Safety” at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials: Medical Devices USA 2022

TORONTO, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics ("Axiom"), a premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be presenting and exhibiting at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials: Medical Devices USA 2022, June 8-9 in Irvine, CA.



This conference allows medical device companies to discuss trial and operational trends. The 2022 programme will feature presentations that are informative for all medical device stakeholders including discussions on regulatory updates, global outsourcing challenges and innovation in medical technology and decentralized trials.

Presenting “Safety First: How Integrated Clinical Platforms Offer a Critical Advantage in Managing the Various Points to Control Safety,” Axiom’s Brian Dempster, VP, Global Clinical Management will be sharing his insights on June 8th at 2:30PM PDT. The session will focus on understanding the regulatory framework, safety reporting essentials and data points necessary to manage safety. It will also cover the benefits of integration of clinical and safety databases.



Celebrating over 21 years delivering study results, Axiom is a trusted partner of small-to-medium medical device organizations enabling life changing results. Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite has powered hundreds of device and diagnostic studies in more than 20 countries around the world.



Attendees are invited to meet the team at Booth 14 to discuss upcoming needs and how Axiom can help run your device studies smarter, faster and easier

To register for this event, please visit: https://arena-international.com/ctswestcoast/

Learn more about Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite: https://www.axiommetrics.com/fusion-eclinical-suite/

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Axiom is celebrating its 20th anniversary after delivering hundreds of studies in dozens of countries. Since 2001, Axiom has delivered data-driven, powerful, and cost-effective eClinical Solutions and Services dedicated to small-to-medium life science companies. Fusion eClinical Suite is the most adaptable, unified platform that serves as the Connected Hub for all your Clinical Trial and operational data and reporting. Choose from 15+ unified modules on a single platform: EDC, DM, RTSM/IRT, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, eConsent, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central/Local Lab, Imaging Management, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. We are an embedded partner dedicated to the success of your study, offering managed services such as: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics, Clinical Management, eTMF Management and Pharmacovigilance.



For more information, please visit https://www.axiommetrics.com

