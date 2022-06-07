Heartland Home Services Welcomes Air Master Heating and Air Conditioning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Home Services ("Heartland"), the Midwestern leader in HVAC, plumbing and electrical home services, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Air Master Heating and Air Conditioning ("Air Master"), a leading provider of HVAC services in Ferndale, MI, and the surrounding areas in Southeast Michigan. The addition of Air Master creates more density in the premier Detroit market, allowing Heartland to serve more customers every day.

Michael Levey founded Air Master in 1983, and since his very first day, with one man and a truck, he has provided excellent service in the area. As Air Master grew, Michael's focus remained steadfast on treating his customers right and growing a team that is like family to him. Michael Levey stated, "It took vetting several buyers to find a partner that I am confident will treat my employees and customers up to the same standards I have had for years. I trust that Heartland understands how to uphold my Air Master company culture, and I am excited to partner with them for growth in the coming years."

"The partnership with Air Master Heating and Air Conditioning gives us more bandwidth to serve the Detroit area. We are optimistic about this market as we continue to add fantastic partners that have strong roots and excellent company cultures. Our expectations are high as we continue to partner with the best home service brands in the Midwest," added Heartland CEO Bill Viveen.

The leaders Michael Levey and Mike Canestrelli will stay on along with their dynamic management team and knowledgeable technicians.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Heartland Home Services

Heartland is the leading technology-enabled provider of repair, replacement, and maintenance services for the HVAC, plumbing and electrical markets in which we operate. The Company operates through 35 brands across several states. The Company collectively serves over 1,000,000 customers annually with 1,600+ team members through a collection of industry-leading brands that date back to 1904. For media requests/info, please reach out to Leesa Fotis, Heartland Home Services, VP Marketing (leesa@heartlandhsc.com). Visit www.heartlandhsc.com for more information about Heartland Home Service family of brands.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.