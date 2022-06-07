Workplace Leader Humanscale To Open Immersive Pop-Up in Chicago’s Fulton Market Starting June 13th

Chicago, IL, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanscale, a global leader in the design of workplace furniture, is thrilled to announce its experiential pop-up showroom in Fulton Market. Serving as the preview for Humanscale’s new permanent purpose-built Chicago showroom (coming in 2023), this temporary exhibit will be open on June 13 and will stay open throughout June. The space is located in the heart of Fulton Market, one of Chicago’s flourishing design communities, at 1101 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607 , adjacent to the Emily Hotel. The pop-up will showcase Humanscale’s leadership across sustainability and design excellence to customers, media, and guests. To celebrate this moment, a series of special programming will take place from June 13-15, led by Humanscale Founder and CEO Bob King, Chief Sustainability Officer Jane Abernethy, and Design Partner & Path Designer Todd Bracher.

Programming

On Monday, June 13, the brand is hosting a party to celebrate and foster conversations around sustainable design. The following day, Alex Muller of mindful MATERIALS and Humanscale Chief Sustainability Officer Jane Abernethy will explore the consequences of greenwashing and how the industry can specify truly sustainable products. The talk will take place at the pop-up from 10:00-11:00 AM CT.

Product Highlights Include:

The pop-up experience will allow visitors to explore Humanscale’s full suite of offerings, from the iconic Freedom Chair to the new Path task chair; the most sustainable task chair in the world and a 2022 winner of the iF Design Award to its sit/stand solutions, monitor arms, and ergonomic office tools. The exhibit will feature interactive displays that explore the brand’s planet positive achievements and material innovations. The products will be shown in various work vignettes, from conference and executive rooms to ancillary, multipurpose and collaborative spaces to the home office setting.

Seating

Path - Designed by Todd Bracher and the Humanscale Design Studio, Path is composed of nearly twenty-two pounds of recycled content, including ocean plastic, post-consumer plastic bottles, and post-industrial material. Each Path chair contains almost ten pounds of ocean plastic, most of which are reclaimed fishing nets – the most harmful type of ocean plastic. Available in a wide variety of finishes and fabrics, Path can be upholstered in Humanscale's trademarked FormSense Eco Knit™, a mesh-like textile made with 100% post-consumer recycled polyester from upcycled plastic bottles.

Smart Conference, Preview - Smart Conference, the newest addition to Humanscale’s celebration line of Diffrient seating, will be shown as a preview at the pop-up. The Smart Conference chair features a minimalist silhouette with sleek angles, a unique U-frame detail, and clean lines. With leather upholstery and polished aluminum components, Smart Conference boasts a high-end appearance in a refined, functional design.

Alta, Preview - Humanscale’s Alta stool, designed by Don Chadwick, encourages movement while accommodating a variety of work environments and styles. The design’s anatomically shaped seat shell plays off the forms of the bow-shaped support and angular leg structure for a harmonious balance. Its distinct stance provides stability while its contoured, flexible shell allows the user to sit comfortably and ergonomically.

Summa Executive Chair - Designed for today’s most dynamic leaders, Summa is a versatile executive chair suitable for the corner office, the boardroom, or the home office. It is entirely customizable, with an enveloping shape and sculpted materials that converge for a truly harmonious design that exudes luxury in every detail. Committed to achieving a net positive environmental impact, Summa is available in Humanscale’s chrome-free leathers and its cylinder, casters and base are made with an environmentally neutral Chrome-3 finish, as opposed to red-listed Chrome-6, like other executive task chairs on the market.

Trea - The Red Dot Award-winning Trea pairs a clean, customizable aesthetic with high-functioning ergonomic support. Created with designer Todd Bracher, Trea offers intuitive comfort by mimicking the human body’s natural recline and embracing its sitter in a supportive shell.

Freedom Chair - Designed by Neils Diffrient, the Freedom Chair was the first task chair to automatically adapt to the user, eliminating knobs and levers and allowing the user to move freely from posture to posture. This design icon is featured in countless movies, TV shows, and art installations, and is the gold standard in office seating.

Liberty Ocean - Building on the cutting-edge design of the classic Liberty chair by Neils Diffrient, Liberty Ocean incorporates nearly two lbs. of recycled fishing net in each chair.

Sit/Stand Solutions

Float Table - Float is a revolutionary standing office desk that brings effortless operation to traditional sit/stand products. Using a patented counterbalance mechanism, Float encourages an active workspace by allowing the user to move effortlessly from sit to stand positions. Float Mini, a more compact solution will also be on view.

QuickStand Eco - QuickStand Eco is the next generation in portable sit/stand desk solutions. Sleeker, easier to use, and comprised of more sustainable materials than ever before, the award-winning design transforms ordinary desktops into healthy, active workspaces.

Lighting

Nova - Designed to complement any work surface and enhance any workstyle, the Nova task light offers endless adaptability in a striking, sculptural form. The custom lens and LED array create a uniform pool of glare-free light. ENERGY STAR®-certified to benefit people and the planet, Nova is a lighting solution for today and the future. Nova is also available in a wireless charging base configuration.

Horizon 2.0 - Honored with a prestigious Red Dot Award in 2011, Horizon 2.0 builds on the original light’s success with improved functionality, light quality, and energy efficiency. Its innovative Thin Film LED Technology and striking minimal design earned it a place in the Museum of Modern Art’s (MoMA) permanent collection. Integrated touch-dimming allows users to adjust the light with the touch of a finger, while the elimination of PVC from the light achieved it its Energy Star 2.0 certification.

Monitor Arms - Humanscale’s line of monitor arms instantly improves any workspace's comfort, health, and productivity in today's fast-paced, agile work environment. Featuring innovations like Humanscale’s patented Weight-Compensating Spring Technology and Smart Stop functionality, its monitor arms enable the personalization and flexibility needed for today’s evolving workspaces. M2.1, M8.1, and M10 will be on view.

The Neat Suite - Convert any ordinary desk into an innovative, connected workstation. This suite of solutions helps organize the workspace and positions technology exactly where users need it and in the most orderly way possible.

NeatTech stores power strips and cables safely off the floor.

NeatHub brings power closer to the user.

NeatCharge provides invisible wireless charging.

NeatUp keeps wires concealed desk is raised.

About Humanscale

Humanscale is the leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance ergonomic products that improve the health and comfort of work life. Through leveraging new technology in functional yet minimal designs, Humanscale transforms traditional offices into active, intelligent workspaces. Guided by the core philosophy that good design achieves more with less, Humanscale is committed to designing with the health of both consumers and the planet in mind. Humanscale has 26 products, which represent over 60% of sales, certified by the International Living Future Institute's Living Product Challenge (LPC)—considered the most advanced sustainability standard for products— as climate, water, and energy positive. Further commitments include using recycled materials and eliminating Red-List chemicals from their products, which are often found in coatings, finishes, and additives. As transparency is necessary to generate change within the industry, Humanscale also issues transparency labels with its products so that consumers can feel confident and informed about their purchases.

Committed to making a net positive impact on the earth as well as our customers, Humanscale offers award-winning products designed with a focus on function, simplicity, and longevity. Click here for more information on Humanscale and its products.

