InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) CEO to Present at The Emerging Growth Conference on June 8, 2022

ROSEVILLE, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. ( OTC: INND ) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology space, announces today its CEO, Matthew Moore, has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Moore is scheduled to present at 2:30 p.m. EST / 11:30 a.m. PST.



The Emerging Growth Conference is a live interactive online event that will allow InnerScope's existing shareholders and the investment community to interact with InnerScope's CEO in real-time.

Moore will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Anyone can ask questions during the event, and Mr. Moore will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

InnerScope will be presenting at 2:30 - 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 .

Please register here to ensure you can attend the conference and receive any released updates.

Here is the unique registration link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1544049&tp_key=fa993d31c5&sti=innd

If attendees cannot join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com , and we will also release a link to that after the event.

Moore's presentation will focus on how InnerScope is well-positioned in the new upcoming emerging over-the-counter hearing aid device market with the Over the Counter Hearing Aid Act (the "OTC Hearing Aid Act") that Congress passed (expected to be enacted within the 3rd or 4th quarter of 2022) which allows hearing aids to be sold in retail stores and pharmacies without a prescription or be seen by a hearing professional. In addition, Moore will highlight InnerScope's recent acquisitions and its numerous wholesale vendor agreements with major retailers and pharmacy chains, including its wholly-owned subsidiary, HearingAssist, Walmart's largest wholesale hearing device supplier.

Overview of the Hearing Aid Device Market

The U.S. hearing aid device market is a $5 billion dollar market. Ninety-eight percent (98%) of all hearing aids are sold and fit by hearing care professionals in brick and mortar clinics (the "Current Sales & Delivery Model"). However, the Current Sales & Delivery Model only has a market penetration of about fourteen percent (14%) of the approximate 70 million people in North America alone who have some form of hearing impairment. The low market penetration is mainly due to high costs (average range between $2,000 to $4000 per ear) and lack of accessibility to hearing screening tests and affordable hearing aids. The OTC Hearing Aid Act will give greater access through major retailers and pharmacy chains to provide more affordable hearing aids by cutting out the middleman (the hearing care professional).

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. is a leading Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) manufacturer and distributor of FDA-registered hearing aids, hearing assistive devices, hearing health-related products, and Personal Sound Amplifier Products (PSAPs) ("Hearing Products") dedicated to addressing the global demand for affordable hearing solutions. InnerScope's Hearing Products and its business model break through the persistent barriers that prevent access to effective hearing solutions.

InnerScope's recent acquisition of iHear Medical Inc. , a DTC cloud-based hearing solution provider, gives the Company access to over 40 patents and an FDA-registered manufacturing and R&D facility. In addition, InnerScope has acquired HearingAssist , an established leader in the direct-to-consumer hearing aid market with a customer base of over 400,000. These acquisitions, combined with a partnership with Atlazo Inc. , a semiconductor innovator for next-generation AI smart devices, will allow InnerScope to better position itself in the direct-to-consumer hearing solutions market by selling advanced hearing products through Walmart and other major retailers.

InnerScope's full line of Hearing Health products is currently available through these multiple retail/wholesale channels: Walmart.com , Walmart Canada , RiteAid.com , BestBuy.com , Amazon.com , Giant Eagle , Hy-Vee , Hartig Drug , Food City , and Cardinal Health dba RGH Enterprises Inc., which provides InnerScope products to FSAStore.com, HSAStore.com, & WellDeservedHealth.com. Additional in-store and online through major retailers and pharmacy chains are launching soon.

For information related to InnerScope Hearing Technologies' latest hearing aids and related hearing products, please visit:

http://iheardirect.com

http://hearingassist.com

www.innd.com

For the most up-to-date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies ( OTC: INND ), please visit and follow our official Twitter account @inndstock page:

https://twitter.com/inndstock

InnerScope Hyperlinks:

HearingAssist

hearing assist - Walmart.com

Acquisition of iHear Medical Inc.

Acquisition of HearingAssist

Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Products .

About the Emerging Growth Conference

Through its evolution, EmergingGrowth.com found a niche in identifying companies that can be overlooked by the markets. The Emerging Growth Conference was launched to showcase niche companies in specific sectors. It identifies companies with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

The Conference focus and coverage include companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone. Each company's presentations will be delivered by its executive management team. The Emerging Growth Conference focus and coverage include a wide range of growth sectors and timely market themes, including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, scientific, medical instruments and therapeutics, biotechnologies, cannabis, food & beverage, energy, and more.

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act and Securities Exchange Act.

Contact:

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@innd.com

833-788-0506

www.innd.com

Investor Relations Agency Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Lisa Gray, Senior Account Manager

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: lisa@skylineccg.com