The Canadian Vaping Association: Flavours in vaping products are instrumental in helping adults quit smoking

BEAMSVILLE, Ontario, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members in Belleville have voted to send a letter to health minister, Jean-Yves Duclos, and his next provincial counterpart asking for several amendments to current vaping regulation, including a reduction in the number of permitted flavours. The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) continues to caution regulators that flavour restrictions have unintended consequences such as increased smoking, a strengthened black-market and the closure of small businesses.



Increasingly, studies have found that “adults who began vaping nontobacco-flavoured e-cigarettes were more likely to quit smoking than those who vaped tobacco flavours.” Research continues to align with the millions of user testimonials about the importance of flavours for quitting smoking.

“It is clear that flavoured nicotine vaping products are instrumental in aiding adult smokers in their quest to quit smoking cigarettes. In my view, legislators should seriously take this into account, especially when they start considering the regulation of flavour in ENDS (electronic nicotine delivery systems),” said cardiologist and smoking cessation researcher Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos.

“Ontario has restricted flavoured vape products to adult-only environments. Flavours cannot be sold in any establishment that youth have access. Strong regulation is already in place to protect young people, further regulation isn’t needed. Instead, Belleville should concentrate its efforts on increasing municipal enforcement.

“Often the call for increased regulation stems from a lack of awareness on the existing regulation. Federally, Canada has among the most stringent regulations globally which have been reinforced by the provinces through a host of provincial Acts designed to protect young people and non-smokers,” said Darryl Tempest, Government Relations Counsel to the CVA Board.

Smokers who switch to vaping significantly reduce their exposure to harmful chemicals. Vaping products must maintain their appeal to adult smokers to maximise adoption and potential health benefits.

Darryl Tempest

Government Relations Council to the CVA Board

dtempest@thecva.org

647-274-1867