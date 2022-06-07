Black Cape Awarded JAIC Basic Ordering Agreement for AI Data Readiness

ARLINGTON, Va., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Cape, Inc., an Arlington, Virginia-headquartered dual-use technology company, has been awarded a spot on the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA). The DRAID Program is a potential five-year, $241.6 million award focused on enabling the Department of Defense (DoD) to optimize its vast data resources to leverage AI to enhance its mission effectiveness.



The multi-award BOA includes a range of tasks needed to create, acquire, curate, prepare, and manage data for use in DOD artificial intelligence and machine learning models and application development, all areas where Black Cape maintains extensive experience in the national security and defense space.

"We are honored to have been selected for this important effort to bring artificial intelligence enabled tools and applications to the JAIC," said Al Di Leonardo, Co-Founder and CEO of Black Cape.



Black Cape technologies are used across Government, the Intelligence Community, DoD, and US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) to provide analytic services, artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. Black Cape’s flagship software product, Rubicon, is used within SOCOM and the Air Force to manage all domain command and control.

About Black Cape

Black Cape is an early-stage, dual-use technology startup building tools and applications for mission users in highly regulated industries. The company's mission is to support industries with critical data through a blended approach of technology products, proven processes, and elite technologists to create a holistic approach to problem solving. Black Cape’s core technology, Rubicon, is the product of over 30 years of fundamental research in data processing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence for national security use-cases and applications in highly technical industries such as healthcare and financial services. Visit Black Cape at www.blackcape.io

About the DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center

The Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) was established in 2018 to be the focal point of the DoD Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy to accelerate the scaling of AI and its impact across the Department. Working closely with the Services, Combatant Commands, and other Components, JAIC helps identify appropriate use cases for AI across DoD, develops capabilities, and scales impact across our enterprise with the goal of transforming the DoD through AI. The mission of JAIC, as specified in the DoD AI Strategy, is “to accelerate the delivery of AI-enabled capabilities, scale the Department-wide impact of AI, and synchronize DoD AI activities to expand Joint Force advantages.” Learn more about the JAIC at http://www.ai.mil .

