Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate Anaplan, Inc.’s Buyout by Thoma Bravo LP – PLAN

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating whether the directors of Anaplan, Inc. ("Anaplan") (NYSE: PLAN) breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders in approving a buyout with Thoma Bravo LP ("Thoma Bravo") for inadequate consideration.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether Anaplan’s board of directors failed to maximize the value of Anaplan for the benefit of Anaplan’s shareholders in connection with its announced buyout by Thoma Bravo, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Anaplan’s shareholders, and whether Anaplan’s shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On March 20, 2022, Anaplan announced it had reached an agreement to be bought out by Thoma Bravo for $66.00 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at $10.7 billion.

If you are an Anaplan shareholder, you may have legal claims against Anaplan's directors.

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

