Insight LPR Recognizes, Responds to Demand for Agent-Focused Platform for Auto Repossession Industry

Fort Worth, Texas, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight LPR – a technology company providing proprietary license plate recognition (LPR) software, hardware and data products to help companies and communities increase their value and safety – will officially release and showcase its unique business model and LPR strategy to the auto repossession industry at the North American Repossessors Summit June 21-22 in Denver.

“We’re launching our agent-centric platform in response to a real market need,” said Insight LPR Chief Product Officer Oscar Nunez. “Our team is excited to be at the summit, where we will demonstrate our platform’s benefits to recovery agents, including how much more control they can have over the LPR data they collect with our platform.”

Additionally, Insight LPR’s platform enables quicker repossessions, increases recovery rates and adds value to an agent’s business. The company also offers a “bring-your-own” Genetec device option. “Your Genetec hardware is compatible with our solution, so if you have these devices, come and talk to us,” Nunez said.

“What’s most exciting about our platform is that we have built a solid LPR solution on a flexible and reliable technology stack. Our offering fills the gaps on existing technologies and is setting new standards for excellence and LPR innovation in the industry,” Nunez added, outlining the following additional benefits:

Transparent partnership

No long-term commitment, no 12-month, non-compete post termination

Agent data is not shared or sold to forwarders, lenders or competing recovery companies

Agent has full access to historical data

Optimized network size

Full case management integrations

Access to large staging hotlist

Earn a minimum of $355 per Live Repo

For more information on Insight LPR’s model and strategy for the auto repossession industry, please email info@insightlpr.com or visit insightlpr.com.

About Insight LPR

Insight LPR is devoted to providing law enforcement agencies, commercial real estate owners, homeowners and automotive repossession companies with the promise of security and value through cutting-edge technology solutions. With real-time alerts and searchable LPR data, along with a longer read range and higher vehicle speed capture than the leading competitors, customers can have confidence that they are receiving the best service with the best security and value. For more information, visit insightlpr.com.