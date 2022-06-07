Build-to-Rent Developer, Redwood Living, Inc., Welcomes Accredited Investors to Fund Future Apartment Neighborhoods through the Redwood Equity Program

Independence, Ohio, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Build-to-rent developer of single-story apartment homes, Redwood Living, Inc., announces the launch of the Redwood Equity Program, a vehicle to enable accredited investors to participate as partners in the funding of new Redwood Apartment Neighborhood developments.

Redwood manages 14,000+ apartment homes in 133+ neighborhoods throughout Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina and Kentucky. New construction is also underway in Nebraska and Missouri. Redwood’s long-term vision includes a Redwood Apartment Neighborhood in the metropolitan area of every major American city.

“At Redwood, we are committed to providing an apartment home to the individual seeking an accessible, upscale lifestyle that accentuates an idyllic, comfortable, and maintenance-free living experience,” said Toney Morton, Chief Financial Officer. “The Redwood Equity Program is a unique investment opportunity that allows accredited investors the chance to grow with Redwood, partnering with our team to build upon a 30+ year history of successful expansion.”

The Redwood Equity Program will support Redwood’s vision to reinvent the apartment home by allowing accredited investors to build wealth, offering more residents the comforts of home without the stresses of home ownership and being a local partner in our communities by actively supporting area businesses and giving back.

Redwood provides its residents top-notch, highly rated customer service exceeding industry averages on reviews and ratings scores at all stages of the resident journey. Redwood also provides options for customization and flexibility unlike any other in the rental industry.

Each new Redwood apartment home includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached two-car garage, and a dedicated street address. Redwood’s signature design also provides residents:

Spacious, eat-in kitchens with large pantries

Airy open floor plans and vaulted ceilings

Large closets and ample storage throughout the apartment home

Washer and dryer hookups

Full-size appliances

Upgraded finishes and features

Pet-friendly accommodations

Green-centric neighborhood settings

Bonus space that can be utilized based on lifestyle needs, such as a home office or gym

The current rental rate range for a Redwood apartment home is $1,300 to $2,500 per month, with an average resident tenure exceeding two years.

“We are thrilled to provide accredited investors the opportunity to join us in our commitment to expand our highly successful concept across the nation,” said Morton.

Those interested in the Redwood Equity Program can find information, see new deals and contact Redwood's Investor Relations team at invest.byredwood.com.

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Kentucky, with more under construction in Nebraska and Missouri. The company believes that the growth of the rental population demands the response that Redwood provides. The success of this approach continues to be validated in new markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

Redwood is an Equal Housing Provider.

Not An Offer To Sell Securities

This release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in Redwood or any related or associated company. The information contained in this release is provided to you for informational purposes only and is not to be used or considered as an offer or invitation to sell or issue or any solicitation of any offer or invitation to buy securities in any company, or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities. Offers are made only by a confidential offering memorandum and related offering materials, which will contain important disclosures regarding the terms and risks of investment, and in accordance with the terms of all applicable securities and other laws. To obtain further information, including a confidential offering memorandum, you must complete our investor questionnaire and meet the suitability standards required by law.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Acts"). Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact are deemed to be forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on current beliefs, estimates, and assumptions concerning the operations, future results, and prospects of Redwood and any related or associated company. As actual operations and results may materially differ from those assumed in forward-looking statements, there is no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbors created in the Acts. Redwood undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events.

