Habitat for Humanity GTA Women Build Returns to Durham Region

Oshawa, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area (Habitat GTA) volunteers, staff, supporters and future homeowners gathered to launch Women Build Durham 2022 today in Oshawa. This is the first time Habitat GTA has held the annual event since the pandemic began two years ago. Women Build is a one-of-a-kind fundraiser that invites women and friends to put on a construction hat, receive training and then help build affordable homes for local families.

“We are thrilled to be back in Durham Region with women rolling up their sleeves, grabbing a hammer and helping to build homes for local families,” said Habitat GTA CEO Ene Underwood. “Many of the essential workers who helped get us through the pandemic are now struggling to find a quality home they can afford, especially in Oshawa where home prices have nearly doubled since the start of the pandemic.”

Those who participate in Women Build Durham 2022 will help build the first 18 Habitat Homes that will be part of a new 50-unit affordable housing community. It’s expected the first homes will be ready for families to move in starting in spring 2023. In addition, a portion of these homes will be provided to the BlackNorth Initiative, a new local non-profit committed to the removal of systemic barriers negatively affecting the lives of Black Canadians.

Habitat GTA is currently accepting applications for local families interested in becoming Habitat Homeowners in Oshawa at 485 Normandy. Those who are interested in learning more are encouraged to visit our website.

Habitat for Humanity GTA Women Build Durham 2022 runs June 7-11 at 485 Normandy St.

