Excision BioTherapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. ET

SAN FRANCISCO, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excision BioTherapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company developing CRISPR-based therapies intended to cure viral infectious diseases, today announced that company management is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time in New York City, NY.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Excision website under "News" at https://www.excision.bio/press. The webcast will be archived for 60 days.

About Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing CRISPR-based therapies as potential cures for viral infectious diseases. Excision unites next-generation CRISPR nucleases with a novel gene editing approach and has become the first and only company in history to cure HIV with a therapeutic in an animal model. EBT-101, the company’s lead program intended to cure HIV with a single IV infusion, is being evaluated in clinical trials. Excision’s pipeline includes one-time potential cures for Herpes Virus, JC Virus, which causes PML, and Hepatitis B virus. The Company’s foundational technologies were developed in the laboratories of Dr. Kamel Khalili at Temple University and Dr. Jennifer Doudna at the University of California, Berkeley. For more information, please visit www.excision.bio.

