Center for Community Investment’s Leadership Development Program Announces 16 Fellows Focused on Resilient, Equitable Communities

Washington, DC, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Community Investment (CCI) at the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy is pleased to announce the selection of its fourth cohort of Fulcrum Fellows. These 16 dynamic changemakers will participate in a 15-month action-learning program that aims to help leaders create meaningful systems change through collaboration across silos and sectors. They will also join a network of leaders committed to advancing racial equity and supporting disinvested communities to achieve their environmental, social, and economic priorities.
This year’s Fellows span the country from Vermont to California and Florida to Minnesota, using their work in housing, creative placemaking, philanthropy, and economic and community development to spark more resilient, equitable communities. Over the course of the hands-on, intensive fellowship, Fellows will participate in six multiday seminars and receive regular coaching and staff support as they build their knowledge and skills in community investment, racial equity, and adaptive leadership. Each Fellow will also pursue a meaningful effort in their community that will rely on investment capital to succeed and has the potential to change how the community organizes and deploys community investment.
“The COVID-19 crisis made visible the inequities that have long plagued our nation. As we slowly emerge from the pandemic and face new economic challenges, leaders have a critical opportunity to develop and deploy the community investment and systems change strategies needed to achieve more equitable outcomes. These exceptional Fulcrum Fellows will build their skills in adaptive leadership and community investment and grow their understanding of racial equity, and CCI’s capital absorption framework,” said CCI Executive Director Robin Hacke. “We are incredibly excited to announce this cohort and assist them as they take on some of the biggest challenges facing our communities.”
The 16 fellowship recipients are:
Shanti Abedin
Director, Shared Equity Housing
NeighborWorks America
Washington, DC
Tara Agrawal
Director of Community Investment
Boston Children’s Hospital
Boston, Massachusetts
Oji Alexander
Executive Director
Home by Hand Inc.
New Orleans, Louisiana
Mileyka Burgos-Flores
Executive Director
The Allapatah Collaborative CDC
Miami, Florida
Rebecca Cordes Chan
Executive Director
Friends of the Rail Park
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Jorge Damian de la Paz
Senior Strategist for Government Innovation in the Office of the Mayor
Miami-Dade County
Miami, Florida
Eliisa Frazier
Director, Racial Equity & Impact Lending
Low Income Investment Fund
New York, New York
Jaime Gloshay
Codirector and Cofounder
Native Women Lead
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Keisha González
Program Director, Economic and Community Development & Social Impact Investing
Cleveland Foundation
Cleveland, Ohio
Lyric Kelkar
Policy Director
Inclusive Action for the City
Los Angeles, California
Seth Leonard
Managing Director of Community Development
Vermont Housing Agency
Burlington, Vermont
Maggie Parker
Managing Partner
Innovan Neighborhoods
Dallas, Texas
Ryan Priester
Program Officer, Chicago Commitment Team
MacArthur Foundation
Chicago, Illinois
Roberto Requejo
Executive Director
Elevated Chicago
Chicago, Illinois
Marcq Sung
Senior Program Officer
McKnight Foundation
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Sasha Werblin
Senior Program Officer
LISC
Oakland, California
The Fulcrum Fellowship is one of several CCI programs working to ensure all communities have the capital needed to thrive. To learn more about CCI’s Fulcrum Fellowship, this new cohort, and our first three cohorts of Fellows, visit https://centerforcommunityinvestment.org/fellowship.
