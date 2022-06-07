Center for Community Investment’s Leadership Development Program Announces 16 Fellows Focused on Resilient, Equitable Communities

Washington, DC, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Community Investment (CCI) at the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy is pleased to announce the selection of its fourth cohort of Fulcrum Fellows. These 16 dynamic changemakers will participate in a 15-month action-learning program that aims to help leaders create meaningful systems change through collaboration across silos and sectors. They will also join a network of leaders committed to advancing racial equity and supporting disinvested communities to achieve their environmental, social, and economic priorities.

This year’s Fellows span the country from Vermont to California and Florida to Minnesota, using their work in housing, creative placemaking, philanthropy, and economic and community development to spark more resilient, equitable communities. Over the course of the hands-on, intensive fellowship, Fellows will participate in six multiday seminars and receive regular coaching and staff support as they build their knowledge and skills in community investment, racial equity, and adaptive leadership. Each Fellow will also pursue a meaningful effort in their community that will rely on investment capital to succeed and has the potential to change how the community organizes and deploys community investment.

“The COVID-19 crisis made visible the inequities that have long plagued our nation. As we slowly emerge from the pandemic and face new economic challenges, leaders have a critical opportunity to develop and deploy the community investment and systems change strategies needed to achieve more equitable outcomes. These exceptional Fulcrum Fellows will build their skills in adaptive leadership and community investment and grow their understanding of racial equity, and CCI’s capital absorption framework,” said CCI Executive Director Robin Hacke. “We are incredibly excited to announce this cohort and assist them as they take on some of the biggest challenges facing our communities.”

The 16 fellowship recipients are:

Shanti Abedin

Director, Shared Equity Housing

NeighborWorks America

Washington, DC

Tara Agrawal

Director of Community Investment

Boston Children’s Hospital

Boston, Massachusetts

Oji Alexander

Executive Director

Home by Hand Inc.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Mileyka Burgos-Flores

Executive Director

The Allapatah Collaborative CDC

Miami, Florida

Rebecca Cordes Chan

Executive Director

Friends of the Rail Park

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Jorge Damian de la Paz

Senior Strategist for Government Innovation in the Office of the Mayor

Miami-Dade County

Miami, Florida

Eliisa Frazier

Director, Racial Equity & Impact Lending

Low Income Investment Fund

New York, New York

Jaime Gloshay

Codirector and Cofounder

Native Women Lead

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Keisha González

Program Director, Economic and Community Development & Social Impact Investing

Cleveland Foundation

Cleveland, Ohio

Lyric Kelkar

Policy Director

Inclusive Action for the City

Los Angeles, California

Seth Leonard

Managing Director of Community Development

Vermont Housing Agency

Burlington, Vermont

Maggie Parker

Managing Partner

Innovan Neighborhoods

Dallas, Texas

Ryan Priester

Program Officer, Chicago Commitment Team

MacArthur Foundation

Chicago, Illinois

Roberto Requejo

Executive Director

Elevated Chicago

Chicago, Illinois

Marcq Sung

Senior Program Officer

McKnight Foundation

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sasha Werblin

Senior Program Officer

LISC

Oakland, California

The Fulcrum Fellowship is one of several CCI programs working to ensure all communities have the capital needed to thrive. To learn more about CCI’s Fulcrum Fellowship, this new cohort, and our first three cohorts of Fellows, visit https://centerforcommunityinvestment.org/fellowship.

