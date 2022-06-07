Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)

NEW YORK, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Apyx Medical Corporation (“Apyx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APYX) in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida on behalf of investors who purchased Apyx stock between May 12, 2021 and March 11, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that a significant number of Apyx’s Advanced Energy products were used for off-label indications; (2) that such off-label uses led to an increase in the number of medical device reports filed by Apyx reporting serious adverse events; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 14, 2022, Apyx disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) would be posting a Medical Device Safety Communication (“MDSC”) related to the Company’s Advanced Energy Products. The Company further disclosed that “[b]ased on our initial interactions with the FDA, we believe the Agency’s MDSC will pertain to the use of our Advanced Energy products outside of their FDA-cleared indication for general use in cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.”

On this news, the Company’s stock fell $4.02, or 40.6%, to close at $5.88 per share on March 14, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Apyx should contact the Firm prior to the August 5, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .