Rally and Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. Announce Joint Investor Call and Presentation

New York and Dallas, Texas, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally Communitas Corp. (the Company or “Rally”), a leading technology company for mass mobility in the United States doing business under the “Rally” and “OurBus” brands, and Americas Technology Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (“ATA”) (NYSE: ATA, ATA.WS, ATA.U), today announced a joint investor call and corporate presentation are available for viewing via webcast and accessible on both ATA’s website at https://atacspac.com and Rally’s website at https://about.rally.co/investor-resources that discuss in detail the previously announced proposed business combination. ATA will also include a copy of the presentation as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by ATA with the SEC, which will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .



About Rally

Rally is a Mass Mobility as a Service company that has mobilized millions of riders with innovations designed to meet the needs of surge demand and middle mile travel challenges.

Rally’s premier product is the bus rideshare which aggregates individuals going to large events, creating bus trips on-demand. Their algorithms automatically route together crowdsourced bus stops to create productive routes. Additionally, Rally’s “OurBus” product disrupts regularly scheduled intercity bus travel by utilizing data science to create optimized intercity routes and automating the business of buses.

Rally does not own or operate any buses and employs no drivers or mechanics.

About Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (ATA)

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company (SPAC) organized for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Visit https://atacspac.com for more information.

