21-Unit Affordable Housing Community Completed in Southwest Washington

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Industries, Inc. is proud to have completed the 21-unit detached multi-family affordable housing project for Community Roots Collaborative.

A leader in turn-key solutions, Wolf Industries is a modular home builder located in Battle Ground, WA. Currently offering six tiny home models, they facilitate permitting, production, delivery and setup - making the home-buying experience as easy on the customer as possible.

Community Roots Collaborative is a non-profit developer of permanent, affordable tiny home communities for residents in Clark County. Their focus is providing a safe and secure home for those in need, while also offering services for underlying issues that created the original crisis.

The deciding factor for C-Roots choosing Wolf Industries was Wolf's ability to accurately estimate and deliver on such a large project scope. From pre-project planning to construction management services, it is all handled in-house with no subcontractors. This is truly a non-typical approach in the construction world. These differences are what allowed the project to pivot quickly when presented with supply chain issues and rising costs. Through the design of a new duplex model, Wolf was able to maximize the density and still deliver a comfortable site layout.

When talking with C-Roots representative Chris Thobaben about this project, he was looking for a standard product that could be refined over time. "I want to scale this…we needed a partner that had something that could be created and replicated with the confidence for the next funding source… that it would be done just as well or better. We went to four different locations in doing our due diligence, and I found that you guys (Wolf) had hands-down the best not just quality at the source, but quality control process." With everything that C-Roots was looking for "from price, lead times, availability, design, and expectations of the people that were paying us…the expectation was something that could last for 30-50 years. The cross-over of all those came down to you guys (Wolf) as the best design option."

Derek Huegel, owner & president of Wolf Industries Inc, says, "Our new shop capacity has certainly added to the delivery and flow of this project, including added staffing to Wolf's internal permit expediting department and the relationships that have been strengthened at both the local and state levels. From our pre-production review meeting to the delivery of the final products, our systems and processes are made to handle production at the rate of one home every three days." Wolf Industries aims to produce a home every day by 2024.

The project has been stabilized and all units are leased out to various individuals. The tenant feedback is nothing short of amazing on how close yet "apart" all the tenants feel inside this compact site. One renter named Randy said, "I love it. I love the house! It's fantastic. It's warm; when we had the snow, it was great! It's the perfect size. It's a lot better than what I had...I love the place!"

Looking forward, CRoots and Wolf Industries Inc have been pursuing more sites in the greater Vancouver area. Adding value to the community and helping those in need get back on their feet is the goal. Wolf Industries is always willing to look at projects that people have in mind.

