RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of Voting at its Annual Meeting

TORONTO, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan” or the “Trust”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced the results of the votes held at its June 7, 2022 Annual Meeting of unitholders (the “Meeting”).

The total number of units represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 169,646,571, representing 54.83% of RioCan’s 309,390,589 outstanding units entitled to be voted.

Each of the nominee Trustees listed in the Trust's Management Information Circular dated April 22, 2022 was elected as a Trustee. RioCan received proxies with regard to voting on the ten Trustees nominated for election, as set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Votes

For % Votes

Withheld % Bonnie Brooks, C.M. 164,947,531 97.88% 3,565,550 2.12% Richard Dansereau 164,995,918 97.91% 3,517,163 2.09% Janice Fukakusa, C.M. 163,391,958 96.96% 5,121,123 3.04% Jonathan Gitlin 165,726,658 98.35% 2,786,423 1.65% Marie-Josée Lamothe 166,597,976 98.86% 1,915,105 1.14% Dale H. Lastman, C.M., O.Ont. 161,536,411 95.86% 6,976,670 4.14% Jane Marshall 164,273,069 97.48% 4,240,012 2.52% Edward Sonshine, O.Ont., Q.C. 157,384,195 93.40% 11,128,886 6.60% Siim A. Vanaselja 157,537,123 93.49% 10,975,958 6.51% Charles M. Winograd 158,951,137 94.33% 9,561,944 5.67%



Appointment of Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants, was reappointed as the auditor of the Trust until the next annual meeting of unitholders by resolution passed by a majority of the unitholders. Management received proxies to vote for the appointment of the auditor (and to authorize the Trustees to fix their remuneration) as follows:

Votes

For % Votes

Withheld % 164,735,703 97.11% 4,910,868 2.89%



Say-On-Pay Non-Binding Advisory Vote

The non-binding say-on-pay vote on the Trust’s approach to executive compensation was approved as follows:

Votes

For % Votes

Against % 152,721,140 90.63% 15,791,261 9.37%