Behavioral Health Hospital for Children to Celebrate Grand Opening

CHICAGO, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montrose Behavioral Health Hospital for Children & Teens, which will provide inpatient and outpatient services for children and adolescents who are living with behavioral health concerns, is hosting a grand opening event.

The celebration will take place Wednesday, June 8, from 1-2:30 p.m., at the site of the hospital, 4720 N. Clarendon Ave. in Chicago.

Montrose Behavioral Health Hospital for Children & Teens will offer evidence-based and trauma-informed treatment for children ages 5-12 and adolescents ages 13-17 who are struggling with behavioral health disorders, including:

Depression

Anxiety disorder

Bipolar disorder

Substance use disorders

Thought disorders

Intellectual and developmental disorders

Autism spectrum disorder

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

Intermittent explosive disorder (IED)

“Mental health is at the forefront of our nation’s concerns more than ever, and increased access to care has never been more critical,” said Shelley Zimmerman, CEO of Montrose Behavioral Health Hospital. “We take great pride in the significant role we will be able to play in providing innovative, patient-centered care and giving hope to the children, adolescents, and families who struggle every day with the challenges of mental health.”

Montrose Behavioral Health Hospital for Children & Teens will be one of three facilities that will operate as Montrose Behavioral Health Hospital. Two others are set to open soon — an outpatient building, which will feature intensive outpatient programs (IOPs) and partial hospitalization programs (PHPs), is located at 850 W. Lawrence Ave. in Chicago; an adult hospital, which will also include specialty programming for seniors, is located at 4840 N. Marine Drive.

Acadia Healthcare acquired the nonoperational hospitals in December before making significant improvements to each building’s infrastructure.

Zimmerman will be one of seven speakers at the grand opening. The full list includes:

Patricia McClure-Chessier, Montrose Behavioral Health Hospital CAO

Chris Hunter, Acadia Healthcare CEO

Rep. Greg Harris, Majority Leader, Illinois House of Representatives

Sen. Mike Simmons, 7th District, Illinois Senate

James Cappleman, Alderman of Chicago’s 46th Ward

Matt Martin, Alderman of Chicago’s 47th Ward

Shelley Zimmerman, Montrose Behavioral Health Hospital CEO

About Montrose Behavioral Health Hospital

Montrose Behavioral Health Hospital provides inpatient and outpatient treatment for children and adolescents who are struggling with mental health concerns and co-occurring substance use disorders. It will soon offer the same services for adults age 18 and older, along with specialized programming for seniors. Through evidence-based interventions and compassionate care, we serve Chicagoland and beyond as a trusted community partner for the healing and recovery of each person we treat. For more information, please visit https://www.montrosebehavioral.com/.