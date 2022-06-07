TransPerfect Announces New Contact Center in El Paso, Texas

NEW YORK and EL PASO, Texas, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the grand opening of a new contact center in El Paso, Texas. The center will be a primary hub for the company’s TransPerfect Connect division, which specializes in bridging communication gaps through services that include over-the-phone interpretation, business process outsourcing (BPO), and remote customer support including email and chat.



El Paso is part of a region known as “The Borderplex”, which also includes Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, and Las Cruces, New Mexico. Jon Barela, CEO of The Borderplex Alliance, the region’s economic development organization, remarked, “We’re excited to welcome TransPerfect to our region! This company and our educated bilingual workforce complement each other nicely. We’re looking forward to watching TransPerfect grow and succeed here in the Borderplex.”

Commenting on the announcement, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said, “We’re grateful to TransPerfect for selecting El Paso as the home of their latest operations. Together with our partners at The Borderplex Alliance, we are making the most of our talented workforce and bringing great jobs to our region.”

County Judge Ricardo A. Samaniego added, “We’re proud to welcome TransPerfect to the Borderplex region. These are the types of high skill, quality jobs our region can excel at attracting. My thanks to our partners at the Borderplex Alliance and the City of El Paso for continued partnership in economic development.”

TransPerfect’s El Paso facility builds on the company’s existing Texas presence, joining its Austin and Dallas offices in serving the region, as well as extending contact center support to clients and customers across America. The contact center will be the third major hub, joining a 900-seat Phoenix contact center as well as a Costa Rica center opened earlier in 2017.

The growth in demand for outsourced customer service is the primary motivation for this expansion. TransPerfect has created hundreds of jobs in remote customer support and plans to onboard more than 400 agents in El Paso by 2023. To view available positions, visit the careers page.

“Our growth plans in El Paso and for TransPerfect Connect as a whole are ambitious,” said Steven Cheeseman, the company’s Vice President of Contact Center Operations. “With the increasing need for customer support in both Spanish and English, as well as our significant investment in the center’s infrastructure and amenities, we are confident that our team members will appreciate being in a high-demand industry and in a workplace focused on their wellness and enjoyment.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “El Paso’s talented workforce made the region an attractive choice for our newest contact center. We look forward to growing with the vibrant business community in the Borderplex region.”

The 485-seat facility is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and is designed with employee productivity and workplace enjoyment as its top two priorities. Featured amenities include a large on-site cafeteria, game room, mothers’ room, and quiet/relaxation room, as well as both free parking and easy access to public transportation.

About TransPerfect Connect

TransPerfect Connect is a leading provider of global call center services, business process outsourcing (BPO), and remote interpreting solutions including over-the-phone interpretation (OPI), video remote interpretation, and multilingual email and chat support. With services in over 170 languages and industry-specialized interpreters screened for subject expertise, TransPerfect Connect enables businesses to bridge communication gaps in seconds. TransPerfect Connect is a division of TransPerfect, the world's leading provider of language and technology solutions for global business. Founded in 1992, TransPerfect has over 6,000 employees and maintains offices in more than 100 cities worldwide. www.transperfectconnect.com

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

