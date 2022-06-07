Prospectus update

Lysaker, 7 June 2022
The Fund Prospectuses have been subject to the following updates:
- Updated / clarified wording related to 'Objective and investment strategy', including further indication of the fund's degrees of freedom in relation to the benchmark index
- Updated wording related to index-aware funds
- Updated information on remuneration to the Board and CEO
The Prospectuses has been approved by the Board of Directors, and are effective as of 7 June. The documents are enclosed herein, but can also be downloaded at www.storebrandfondene.dk.
For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on kundeservice@storebrandfondene.dk.
Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Contacts:
Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com
Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com
|Fund name and share class
|Symbol
|ISIN
|Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5
|STIIAM
|NO0010841588
|Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5
|STIINM
|NO0010841570
|Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5
|STIGEP
|NO0010841604
|Storebrand Global Solutions A5
|STIGS
|NO0010841612
|Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
|STIGM
|NO0010841596
Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 800 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 25 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Storebrand Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Delphi Funds, in addition to SPP Funds in Sweden.
Attachments
- Storebrand Global ESG Plus Prospectus_ENG
- Storebrand Global Multifactor Prospectus_ENG
- Storebrand Global Solutions Prospectus_ENG
- Storebrand Indeks - Alle Markeder Prospectus_ENG
- Storebrand Indeks - Nye Markeder Prospectus_ENG