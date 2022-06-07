Goodfellow Reports Its Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

English French

DELSON, Quebec, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announces that all resolutions presented to the shareholders at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held today have been passed.



The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 6,128,891 representing 71.58% of the Company’s outstanding shares.

Final voting results on the election of the directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Alain Côté 6,052,641 98.91% 66,400 1.09% David A. Goodfellow 5,770,697 94.31% 348,344 5.69% G. Douglas Goodfellow 5,770,697 94.31% 348,344 5.69% Robert Hall 6,110,661 99.86% 8,380 0.14% James Hewitt 6,111,261 99.87% 7,780 0.13% Stephen A. Jarislowsky 6,054,671 98.95% 64,370 1.05% Sarah Prichard 6,111,141 99.87% 7,900 0.13% Paule Têtu 6,112,441 99.89% 6,600 0.11%

KPMG LLP was reappointed as the Company’s auditor.

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

