Decentralized Ecosystem on BSC focused on Charity, Kicks Off $GAID Token Sale

New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GloriAid team is very happy to announce the start of its $GAID Token sales on 8th June, Wednesday.

GloriAid Concept

GloriAid is a decentralized ecosystem aimed at driving charity oriented activities across the world. An idea that in a decentralized ecosystem, a miniature fee on transactions could be set aside to feed a child, ensure that every single person rises above the poverty line, clothe the poor and shelter the homeless.

GloriAid Plans

GloriAid's primary objective is to provide refuge for Ukraine who are in need of food, shelter, and medicine today. GloriAid team is deeply saddened by the events happening within Ukraine and as much as they continue preaching "No to War", and aims helping victims of this war disasters in ways that they can.

GloriAid will also start off its first charity work by partnering and working directly with Ukraine’s Ministry of Health and other organizations responding in the region to provide urgently needed medical aid, including emergency response packs intended for first responders, oxygen concentrators, critical care medicines, and much more. To show first allegiance on our cause, 10% of the total money gotten on the initial token sale will be donated to Ukraine as a relief fund for the ongoing war right now.

GloriAid Unique Features

The marketplace is designed to disrupt the existing NFT system as the rewards, collections and exclusive NFTs won on their P2E gaming (Game-fi) platform can be sold on the GloridAid Marketplace.

The marketplace is designed to disrupt the existing NFT system as the rewards, collections and exclusive NFTs won on their P2E gaming (Game-fi) platform can be sold on the GloridAid Marketplace.

GloriAid stands out as a charity oriented project still offering unique utility to its users. They are the first by setting the pace with this unique offer on the Binance Chain network.

The team created a secured environment for NFTs transactions, allowing users to buy and sell their favorite NFTs. The transactions are powered by fully-functional smart contracts that allow seamless transactions. This assures sellers and buyers the security of their funds and digital assets, they can thus look forward to fast transactions, low transaction costs, security, and other benefits.

The $GAID Token

$GAID is the utility token of GloriAid, having a supply cap of 1 billion tokens. $GAID token will be used to power transactions in the GloriAid ecosystem.

The GloriAid NFT Marketplace will feature both the minting and trading of digital valuables in the form of NFTs. $GAID will be essential in the use of our marketplace in paying for transaction fees, featured listings etc. Users can have opportunities to stake their $GAID tokens and earn passively in $GAID tokens.

How To Join $GAID Token Sale

Initial investors who wish to acquire some $GAID tokens at the presale can visit the GloriAid Website page.

Instructions on how to participate can be seen on their Website .

During the Presale, the allotted 400 million $GAID tokens will be sold at the rate of 0.00006 BNB per token with a minimum purchase of 0.1 BNB and maximum buy of 20 BNB.

For the Holders of the $GAID Tokens

$GAID holders are offered governance rights. They can contribute to decisions on GloriAid with the power to vote, propose, and decide on important issues related to the token such as the functionality of the GloriAid Ecosystem and proposed improvements on it.

$GAID tokens will be the payment coin for advertisement slots and featured listing.

About GloriAid

GloriAid is creating a revolutionary project, a first of its kind which has the potential to generate large rewards to its holders. We are on a mission to create a decentralized platform which actively participates in charity oriented services, where crypto currency will actively impact the lives of humans even those that do not have the opportunity to actively participate in crypto.

