Crypto in Crisis Event with Charlie Shrem and Luke Lango

New York, NY, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto in Crisis Event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 14 at 7 p.m. ET when Charlie Shrem and Luke Lango will reveal the world’s first quant crypto system. This system can reliably tell you which cryptos will soar and what cryptos you should avoid.

Crypto in Crisis Event - What Is All About?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know the crypto markets have been getting hammered the past 6 months. We’ve seen trillions of dollars in wealth erased, sometimes in just a handful of days.



But get this…



According to crypto pioneer Charlie Shrem and investing prodigy Luke Lango, things are about to get MUCH worse.



More specifically…



They have new research that shows 98% of the cryptos in the world today could soon go to zero. But for the remaining 2%, they could soon see massive amounts of money flow into them as crypto enters a new era.



Which is why, next Tuesday, June 14, at 7 p.m. ET, Charlie and Luke are holding the most important crypto event of the year.



It’s called Crypto in Crisis and you can sign up for FREE and learn more about what they’ll be discussing, by going here.



They’re going to reveal a phenomenon that explains why cryptos have been hit hard this year…



And why 98% of the cryptos in the world could soon go to zero.



They claim cryptos are entering a new era and a handful of small, under-the-radar cryptos will lead the charge and mint the next wave of crypto millionaires.



They have the research to back it up and are going to give you the name and ticker symbol to one of these cryptos for free during their Crypto in Crisis event.

What will Charlie Shrem and Luke Lango share through Crypto in Crisis event?

During the Crypto in Crisis event, Charlie and Luke are going to reveal something that could give you an enormous edge in the crypto markets moving forward…

It’s already being called: "The BIGGEST Breakthrough in Crypto Investing Since the Creation of the First Crypto Exchange…"

You can be among the first to see this breakthrough with your own eyes.

How To Sign Up for the Crypto in Crisis Event?

You can sign up for FREE here. Upon entering, those residing in the U.S. (or have a U.S.-based phone number) will also be presented with the chance of becoming VIPs. This service is free to use and is the best way to make sure you don’t miss any of the valuable content Charlie and Luke are sharing leading up to Tuesday night.

As a VIP member, the following extra bonus will be sent out immediately:

Charlie and Luke have decided to give you their brand-new special report, "10 Widely Held Cryptos Knocking on Death’s Door."

Based on data from a new investing breakthrough Charlie and Luke will reveal during the Crypto in Crisis event, these cryptos will likely never recover from the recent sell-offs.

These cryptos are widely held and some of the most popular in the world today.

And if you’re holding them right now, you should consider selling them immediately before things get MUCH worse.

Who Is Charlie Shrem?

Charlie Shrem is one of the first people to read the infamous white paper from bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto.

Charlie bought his first bitcoin around $5. Up as much as 1,200,000,000% since then, which turns every $1,000 into $12 million. He’s considered one of the most influential people in cryptocurrencies and was a founding member of the Bitcoin Foundation.

He’s been called one of bitcoin’s first tycoons… bitcoin royalty… and a crypto visionary.

Charlie launched BitInstant, one of the first and ultimately largest bitcoin exchanges at the dawn of the crypto era in 2011. The company was processing about 30% of all bitcoin transactions at one point.

Charlie has advised and invested in more than two dozen digital currency companies, launched and managed numerous partnerships between crypto and non-crypto companies, and is the go-to guy for some of the world’s wealthiest entrepreneurs.

He’s been featured in Fortune… Forbes… CNN… “60 Minutes”… TED Talks… Bloomberg… and The Wall Street Journal… to name a few.

His story has been featured in numerous Netflix documentaries and bestselling books, including the seminal blockbuster Bitcoin Billionaires.

Few words about Luke Lango

Luke graduated from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) with a degree in Economics.

In 2020, he was ranked #1 Stock Picker in America by TipRanks, beating over 15,000 other investors, including Wall Street traders and hedge fund managers.

He’s recommended over 15 investments that have soared past the 1,000% mark, like 12,000%+ from GME and over 8,000% from AMD.

His readers have had nearly 200 chances to double their money or more based on Luke’s research over the past few years.

Bottom Line: Should You Join Crypto in Crisis Event?

Next Tuesday, June 14, at 7 p.m. ET, Charlie Shrem will be sitting down with one of America’s top investors, Luke Lango, at the Crypto in Crisis event. They’re going to share a shocking development unfolding in the crypto markets that Charlie believes could soon send 98% of cryptos crashing to zero and a select few cryptos soaring to new highs.

They’re also going to reveal a new breakthrough that can be a massive advantage at finding the next millionaire-maker crypto.

You don’t want to miss any of it…

Especially the FREE “urgent buy” crypto recommendation they’re going to reveal during the event.

You can sign up for free and learn more about the event right here.

