BUSDX is Redefining the Future of Fintech, Introduces CEX Token XFuel to Fuel the Ecosystem

BUSDX, a Binance Smart Chain-based staking and rewards token, is introducing XFuel, a centralized exchange token. The BUSDX product ecosystem will be powered by the XFuel token.





Need for XFuel

The BUSDX native token has a hefty 18% buy tax and a 19% sell tax. These taxes serve to offer liquidity and also play an important role in providing holders with pure passive income. These high taxes perform exceptionally well on Decentralized Exchanges, hence we intend to maintain the BUSDX token completely decentralized. As a result, BUSDX has developed a low-tax XFUEL token built exclusively for Centralized Exchanges. The XFUEL token is also created on the BNB Chain.

XFuel - A Token Fueling the BUSDX Ecosystem

XFUEL is the BUSDX centralized exchange token that fuels the BUSBT product ecosystem. The income generated by Centralized Exchanges will be used to power the BUSDX Ecosystem. These funds will be used to purchase the native BUSDX token in order to keep the staking pool supply sustainable. This will cause the price of BUSDX to rise, while simultaneously giving more passive income to BUSD investors. The XFUEL income will also be used to BURN some of the existing BUSDX supply. The BUSDX token will become increasingly rare as a result of this deflationary process. In addition, the XFUEL token will be employed as an additional payment method for Xpay.

Major features of the XFUEL token indlude:

CEX Token

BUSDX Token Buy Back

XPAY Currency

Exposure for BUSDX Ecosystem

Currently, the XFUEL token is in the IDO state (Private Round). The private sale commenced on June 04, 2022, at 11:00 UTC, and will be live till June 23, 2022, 11:00 UTC. The token is expected to have a presale and launch on PancakeSwap in July, once the private sale has been completed.

Tokenomics

Token Name: BUSDX Fuel

Ticker: XFUEL

Total Supply: 7,000,000 XFUEL

Private Sale Rate: 2.5 XFUEL = 1 BUSD

Listing Rate: 1.75 XFUEL = 1 BUSD

Token Contract Address: 0x3137296f032b63379d6069d5d6ad3a6169274460

BUSDX - An Overview

BUSDX is a Binance Smart Chain-based staking and rewards token. The token automatically distributes 10% rewards in BUSD to all token holders. To put it simply, token holders will be able to generate revenue just by keeping BUSDX in their wallet. Token holders will be able to swap, buy, or sell their tokens for fiat on decentralized exchanges.

The team behind BUSDX's success has also created a BUSDX Launchpad, a staking dApp, and a virtual BUSDXpay system that will be deployed in the coming weeks.





The major features of the BUSDX ecosystem include:

XPAD - IDO Launchpad: The XPAD is regarded as one of the most straightforward and transparent IDO platforms on the Binance Smart Chain. The tier model is designed to allow regular investors to participate in IDOs. XPAD assists projects by offering free marketing and guaranteed investors, as well as the opportunity to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. XPAD additionally provides 10% APY on staked BUSDX while also delivering 10% BUSD rewards to stakers.

XPAY - DeFi Payment App: XPAY is a virtual payment service that will allow users to make everyday purchases with their BUSD. Users of XPAY will be required to hold a specified amount of BUSDX tokens to have access to an established amount of BUSD with the XPAY system. The more BUSDX users hold, the more BUSD they can spend.

XNFT: The XNFT platform is used to mint NFTs and also has a marketplace where investors can purchase and sell NFTs with BUSDX tokens.

XSWAP: XSWAP is a native, scalable decentralized exchange and automatic liquidity provision protocol that is part of the BUSDX Ecosystem. XSWAP layer 2 provides a verified token option with automated slippage, making token swapping simple.

Staking DApp: The project has a staking dApp that allows users to stake their BUSDX tokens and earn a high APR. The more tokens staked, the greater the returns for users while also ensuring stability for the token.

10% BUSD Rewards: The project charges a 10% fee for each transaction performed on the BUSDX protocol, which is then immediately re-distributed to all token holders in BUSD. The reward will be proportional to the quantity of BUSDX in the portfolio. Check out the rewards dashboard here.

Tokenomics

Name: BUSDX

Type: BEP-20

Symbol: BUSDX

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 BUSDX

Buy Tax: 18%

Sell Tax: 19%

Transfer: 18%

BUSDX Contract Address: 0xf729f4d13a9c9556875d20bacf9ebd0bf891464c

To get more information about BUSDX or XFUEL, visit the project’s official website or check out the whitepapers (BUSDX | XFUEL).

