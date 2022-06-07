Technological Upgrades in Roofing Protect Customer's Interests

Salt Lake City, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salt Lake City, Utah -

Salt Lake Area North: Nationwide roofing franchise Mighty Dog Roofing has revealed its plan to roll out several new technical developments to serve regional customers better.

While the company has been known to use innovative technology for standard home inspections, the addition of numerous brand-new features, consisting of a cost-free roofing visualizer and a client information vault, raises the business to a new level of client service.

Many roofing companies feel that handling insurance policy and insurance claims is a customer's responsibility to take care of by themselves, favoring only participation in the physical procedure of repairing or replacing a roof. However, Mighty Dog Roofing of Salt Lake Area North has uncovered that the secret to success is helping customers take care of their homes in the long term by supplying all the required information that insurers need when filing an insurance claim.

The Mighty Dog Client Vault is one example of this dedication to client service. When the office gets a new customer, they open a file to maintain a thorough account of client documents, including records, photos, a list of materials sold, guarantees, communication, and even maintenance records. For example, when an insurance provider tries to deny an insurance claim because the roof hasn't been properly maintained, the client vault can help with written proof of routine upkeep and inspections. This vault likewise aids customers that need to know if they are protected under warranty.

The Customer Vault isn't the only update the company has seen over the last few years; drones have replaced outdated roofing inspections, saving both employees and customers money and time.

The business insists that drones are a fantastic tool for assessments, upkeep, repairs, land advancement & surveying, and other tasks that would otherwise be dangerous or time-consuming. In addition, drones can provide quicker, more secure, and more affordable solutions by streamlining the process substantially.

Assessments with drones will enable the contractors to get a closer view of roof structures to find damage, wear and tear, and possible concerns, with the majority of the work done off-site analyzing footage. This modern technology is beneficial for tall or multi-level industrial properties where it would be difficult and hazardous to examine each building physically. To save clients' money and time, Mighty Dog Roofing is among the initial companies in the region to provide this service.

Integrating this cutting-edge advancement in roofing inspection with the free roofing visualizer available on the website, Mighty Dog Roofing is promptly becoming a one-stop-shop for all roofing requirements in Salt Lake Area North.

The roofing visualizer is an online tool that enables individuals to see how their house or business would look with a new roof. Customers can choose from a gallery or upload their own photos, choose the style of their building, and then select from various shades and materials to find the perfect roof covering for their house.

The regional presence of this Salt Lake Area North roofing company guarantees that skilled roof installment, repair, and home improvement solutions are accessible to fulfill the increasing needs of a competitive real estate market at a budget-friendly rate.

For over 25 years, the staff at Mighty Dog has trained and certified roof repair service specialists, siding installment professionals, windows specialists, and other household and industrial building specialists.

The group at Mighty Dog Roofing is proud to be at the forefront of technological advancements in roofing. It looks forward to assisting customers in safeguarding their investments for years to come.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQQS4rvS8Po&t=10s

For more information concerning Mighty Dog Roofing and their new drone solutions, clients can visit their site at www.mightyroofing.com/salt-lake-north or call (801) 877-1707.

