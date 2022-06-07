Ora Privé Skin Clinic of Edinburgh Now Offering Holistic Skin Care Treatments

Edinburgh, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edinburgh, Scotland -

Edinburgh-based skin clinic Ora Privé offers a Skin Discovery & Analysis Facial that takes a holistic approach to skincare.

Now more than ever is so important to look after our skin. Pollution, UV, blue light, stress, preservatives, additives, and stress all cause damage to our skin, causing premature ageing, pigmentation, breakouts, acne, and dull, sagging or dry, flaky unhappy skin. Our non-stop stressful lifestyles are causing havoc with the biggest organ in our body, and it shows, literally! We wear it every day and, in a world where image is everything, we need to know how to look after the skin we are in.

Unlike most skin clinics that offer one-size-fits-all facial treatments, Ora Privé goes the extra mile and provides a personal touch. The one-hour appointment includes a face-to-face consultation with skin specialist Nadine Ramsay, Salon Director at Ora Privé, followed by a skin analysis facial. Her approach helps her clients look and feel their best by offering a holistic solution to their skin care needs.

As part of the skin consultation stage, a digital form is sent to new clients and pre-filled before attending the appointment. This in-depth form asks questions about skincare, skin health, skin concerns, lifestyle and health. During the appointment, clients are invited into a cosy consultation lounge to meet Nadine and begin their skincare journey.

“The consultation form is great as it really opens the conversation between myself and my clients. I can see how they live and how they need their skincare to fit into their lives. I can also quickly see if there are any big no-no’s or quick wins that we can implement to really make a difference. Sometimes it’s a case of going back to basics or just adding one more thing into a routine, other times, we are starting from scratch, so I would never want to overwhelm that person with too many options. Everyone is unique, so it’s vital to treat the person from the inside and the skin outside symbiotically. The treatment plan needs to fit into their lifestyle. Once the balance is found, then there is health & happiness,” says Nadine Ramsay.

A ClinicCare Classic Facial is included in the Skin Analysis Facial, where analysis of the skin takes place. Information gathered from the skin discovery consultation and skin analysis facial is then used to compile a bespoke report. This report, curated by Nadine, is unique to every client and includes skincare advice, lifestyle advice, nutritional advice, and also recommends the best course of treatments and the best range of suitable skin care products to try.

Nadine has meticulously researched each skin treatment and every product line before being brought into the salon. “I need to know I’m offering my clients the best product possible for their skin. It gives me confidence to know that I have 100% belief in the ingredients, products and treatments that I am recommending to my clients.”

This type of service really does make Ora Privé stand out from other skin clinics in Edinburgh, which has become a very crowded market. If you are looking for a change in your skincare and would like some expert advice, Ora Privé’s skin treatments are the perfect place to begin your journey.

As well as skin discovery and skin analysis facials, Ora Privé skin clinic specialises in brow treatments and facials. Facial treatments include Plasma Fibroblast, Meta–Therapy (Dermal Roller/Microneedle/Mesotherapy), Ultra S Hydra Facial, LED Photo facial, Specialist Dermaplane & ClinicCare Facials. This impressive array of facial treatments is backed up with skincare from salon professional only Dermatude, ClinicCare & award-winning supplements Skinade & Skinade targeted solutions.

This exclusive skin clinic has an extensive waitlist, and appointments are booked well in advance.

For more information and bookings, please visit oraprive.co.uk

