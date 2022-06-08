Harju Elekter is planning a new production building for Allika Industrial Park

English Estonian

On the 7th of June, AS Harju Elekter signed a letter of intent with Reimax Electronics OÜ for the design, construction, and long-term lease of the production building at Allika Industrial Park. The design of the nearly 6,000 m2 building is planned for the third quarter of this year and will be completed by the end of 2023 at the latest. The construction cost is approximately 6.5 million euros.



Reimax Eletronics OÜ is the subsidiary of Reimax Electronics Oy, founded in 1991, which is focused on manufacturing of electric harnesses, fibre optic cables and equipment cables, as well as electromechanical assemblies.

The real estate unit of Harju Elekter Group is engaged in the development of industrial real estate, project management, leasing, and related services for both rental partners and Harju Elekter's own companies. The real estate unit manages a total of nine industrial parks in Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, and Sweden.

Harju Elekter is an international industrial group with more than 50 years of experience, whose main activity is the development and production of electrical and automation equipment. Part of the technical solutions of Harju Elekter are aimed at the renewable energy sector, offering complete plans for solar power plants, electric vehicle charging stations, and other related solutions. Its factories in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania employ approximately 900 employees, and the Group’s revenue for Q1 2022 was 37.3 million euros. The shares of Harju Elekter are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Tiit Atso

Chairman of the Board

+372 674 7400

Additional information:

Aron Kuhi-Thalfeldt

Real Estate Department Manager

+372 5171448

Prepared by:

Marit Tack

Corporate Communications Manager

+372 5340 8444

E-mail: marit.tack@harjuelekter.com