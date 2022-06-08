Stargo Chief Revenue Officer Keren Eyal-Kotlizky to Share Pricing and Shipment Automation Advice at Dublin WCAworld Conference

RA’ANANA, Israel, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stargo , an industry-leading cloud-based solution for the freight logistics and supply chain industries, announced today that the company’s Chief Revenue Officer Keren Eyal-Kotlizky will be leading the session “Pricing and Shipment Automation” at the WCAworld European conference in Dublin on Thursday, June 9 at 3 p.m. CEST.



WCAworld, held June 7-10, is the world’s largest and most powerful network of independent freight forwarders, with more than 10,000 member offices in 193 countries around the world.

“The freight forwarding industry has never been more important to global commerce in this current age of constant and consistent freight and supply chain disruptions,” said Eyal-Kotlizky. “Efficiency and visibility have become the leading priorities for forwarders that sit on a goldmine of pricing and shipment data scattered across emails, documents, spreadsheets and invoices.”

Stargo’s StarDox game changing platform automates processes for freight forwarders, Non-Vessel Operating Common Carriers (NVOCCs), customs brokers, airline shipping carriers, and domestic carriers. StarDox tracks, cleanses and analyzes data, compares optimal carrier pricing, while managing routes, times, Co2, shipments and sales.

About StarGo

Based in Ra’anana, Israel, Stargo is a cloud-based solution revolutionizing Data Management, from Price Request through Pricing and Shipment creation. Stargo partners with customs brokers, airline and shipping carriers, domestic carriers and freight forwarders. The company uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technology to automate manual processes using real-time structured data and generate optimal proposals within seconds. Stargo helps businesses in the freight supply chain to increase margins, increase win rates for new business bids and enhance productivity so employees spend less time generating proposals and more time adding value to their customers. For more information, go to https://www.stargo.co/ .

