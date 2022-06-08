CORRECTION - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Correction: In Company Announcement no. 487 of 11 May 2022 through Company Announcement no. 490 of 1 June 2022, which all related to transactions in connection with the ongoing share buy-back programme, H+H International A/S’s total holding of treasury shares was stated to be too high by a total number of 483,365 shares corresponding to 2.76 percent of the current total share capital. Accordingly, Company Announcement no. 490 of 11 May 2022 below has been corrected.
On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 25 May 2022 to 31 May 2022:
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|255,900
|175.53
|44,919,321.00
|25 May 2022
|6,000
|162.20
|973,200.00
|30 May 2022
|5,000
|166.30
|831,500.00
|31 May 2022
|6,000
|161.20
|967,200.00
|Total
|17,000
|163.05
|2,771,900.00
|Accumulated under the programme
|272,900
|174.76
|47,691,221.00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 381,531 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.18 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
For further information please contact:
Andreas Holkjær
Head of Investor Relations and Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
aho@HplusH.com
Attachments
- 491 - CORRECTION - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
- 491 - Appendix - Specification - 25.05.2022 to 31.05.2022