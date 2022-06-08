Global Antibody Partnering Deal Terms and Agreements Directory/Report 2022: Access to 1900 Deals and Contract Documents Entered into by the Worlds Leading Healthcare Companies

Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1900 Antibody dealsentered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Antibody partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors Antibody technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.



This report contains over 1900 links to online copies of actual Antibody deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by Antibody partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and Antibody partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Antibody partnering and dealmaking since 2015.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Antibody technologies and products.

This report provides details of the latest antibody agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:

Antibodies

Antibody-drug conjugates

Monoclonal antibodies

Murine mAb

Chimeric mAb

Humanized mAb

Human aAb

Polyclonal Antibodies

Bispecific antibodies

Key benefits

In-depth understanding of Antibody deal trends since 2015

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Detailed access to actual Antibody contracts enter into by the leading 25 big pharma companies

Insight into the terms included in a Antibody agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022 includes:

Trends in Antibody dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 1900 Antibody online deal records

The leading Antibody deals by value since 2015

Most active Antibody dealmakers since 2015

The leading Antibody partnering resources

In Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022, the available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in antibody dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Antibody partnering over the years

2.3. Most active antibody dealmakers

2.4. Antibody partnering by deal type

2.5. Antibody partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for antibody partnering

2.6.1 Antibody partnering headline values

2.6.2 Antibody deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Antibody deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Antibody royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading antibody deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top antibody deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active antibody dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active antibody dealmakers

4.3. Most active antibody partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Antibody contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Antibody contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Antibody dealmaking by technology type



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Antibody deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Antibody deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Antibody deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Antibody deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions

Appendix 6 - Further reading on dealmaking



Companies Mentioned

Ablexis

Selexis

Tubulis

Trellis Bioscience

Eucodis Bioscience

Arsanis Biosciences

biOasis Technologies

MAB Discovery

Hutchison MediPharma

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Hadasit Bioholdings

Hadasit Medical Research Services and Development

Affinita Biotech

Immunitas Therapeutics

Purolite

Ab Initio

Affinity Biosciences

Velocity Pharmaceutical Development

Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Curative Biotechnology

VU University Amsterdam

Rheonix

Complix

DNAtrix

SillaJen

Biolojic Design

Kodiak Sciences

ProtoKinetix

Hong Kong University of Science & Technology

Zenyaku Kogyo

bioCSL

Global Biological Standards Institute

Pascal Biosciences

