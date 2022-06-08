Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.

The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 25 May 2022 to 31 May 2022:

 No. of sharesAverage price (DKK)Total value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement272,900174.7647,691,221.00
1 June 20226,000158.97953,820.00
2 June 20226,000157.92947,520.00
3 June 20226,000158.73952,380.00
7 June 20226,000157.41944,460.00
Total24,000158.263,798,180.00
Accumulated under the programme296,900173.4251,489,401.00

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 405,531 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.32 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.

