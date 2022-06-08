World Controlled Release Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market Analysis Report 2022: Evolving Drug Formulation Technology, Managed Care Initiatives, Growth in Self Administration, & Modified Release Technologies

Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Controlled Release Cardiovascular Therapeutics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The prevalence and incidence of cardiovascular conditions in developed economies continue to increase, creating challenges and opportunities for cardiovascular drug developers.
While the vast majority of drugs for treating cardiovascular conditions are oral immediate release products, issues related to drug safety and patient compliance have focused attention on formulations that can improve drug safety profiles and reduce dosing frequency. Important treatment segments for controlled release cardiovascular drugs include angina, hypertension, arrhythmias, cholesterol, and peripheral artery disease.
Important growth factors for controlled release cardiovascular drugs include evolving patient demographics, environmental and lifestyle causative factors, increased public awareness of cardiovascular conditions and their associated morbidities, and expanded patient access to cardiovascular treatment services.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Cardiovascular Therapeutics - Market Dynamics
- The Cardiovascular Drug Landscape
- Unmet Needs in Cardiovascular Clinical Treatment
- Cardiovascular Drug Demand Drivers
- Demographic Shifts
- Evolving Drug Formulation Technology
- Managed Care Initiatives
- Growth in Self Administration
- Modified Release Technologies
- Oral
- Advanced Film Coating Systems
- Bead Systems
- Bi-layer Tablets
- Tri-layer Tablets
- Microtablets
- Transdermal
- Cardiovascular Controlled Release Product Analysis
- Cardiovascular Drug Commercialization Factors
- Cardiovascular Segments for CR Therapeutics
- Angina
- Cholesterol Management
- Heart Rhythm
- Hypertension
- Peripheral Artery Disease
- Market Factors
- Regulations and Approvals
- US (FDA)
- EU (EMEA)
- Japan (PMDA)
- Australia (TGA)
- Managed Care and Healthcare Economics
- Sector Participant Company Profiles
