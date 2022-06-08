Near Field Communication Medical Device Markets Report 2022: Current Market Landscape and Key Drivers

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Markets for Near Field Communication" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For self-administration, adherence with drug therapy and disease management protocols has become a primary concern within the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. For chronic conditions adherence has a direct effect on the patient's quality-of-life.

Connected devices - drug injection devices that are designed to address the patient adherence issue by reminding and recording data about patient dosing activity and making it available to HCPs - are gaining interest among industry and managed care participants.

Medical Device Markets for Near Field Communication - What You Will Learn

  • What medical devices incorporate near field communication technology, how do they work and what new capabilities do they offer to patients and their HCPs?
  • What benefits do NFC enabled drug injectors provide to patients in the area of improved adherence? Patient reported outcomes? HCP/patient communication?
  • What therapeutic areas are the current focus of NFC enabled devices?
  • Who are the companies behind the push to integrate communication capabilities into injection devices? What are their development activities and corporate alliances and affiliations
  • What is the importance of pharma-device alliances and design partnerships on medical device commercialization and market access?
  • What does the current market for connected medical devices look like?
  • What are the key market drivers for the growth of NFC enabled medical devices?

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Medical Device Markets for Near Field Communication
  • Executive Summary
  • Wireless Options for Medical Devices
  • Near Field Communication
  • NFC OpenSense (Thin Film Electronics)
  • NFC Technology and UID
  • Security
  • The Energy Issue
  • RFID Communication
  • Wireless Architectures
  • Device Ergonomics
  • Medical Applications for NFC
  • UDI
  • Hospital Inventory Tracking Solutions
  • In-patient Management
  • Patient Monitoring Markets
  • Implantable Sensors
  • Injection Devices
  • Patient Monitoring
  • Security/Counterfeiting/etc.
  • NFC Standards
  • Market Participant Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ksj5l

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Near Field Communication 
                            
                            
                                NFC Standard
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data