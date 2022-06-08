Statement re Buyback

Oxford Technology 4 VCT Plc – Buyback timing and NAV Update

Oxford Technology 4 VCT Plc advises that the previously announced buyback will now take place in the next week.

The unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 7 June 2022 is 37.41p, an decrease of 3.39p since 17 May 2022.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 11,516,946.

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

8 June 2022

Enquiries: Lucius Cary Oxford Technology Management 01865 784466

LEI: 213800O9M2EQZD452H80