Biologic API CDMO Benchmarking Report 2022: Comprehensive Analysis of Current Outsourcing Trends and Practices

The Biologic API CDMO Benchmarking (7th Edition)report brings with it a wealth of knowledge and information created with two goals in mind, help biopharmaceutical companies make more informed CMO decisions, and help CMOs optimize operational and marketing strategies.



This report provides pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturers a comprehensive analysis of current outsourcing trends and practices, in addition to a quantitative analysis of CMO service quality across a series of 22 performance attributes specific to outsourced drug substance manufacturing. In this Consumer Reports-style analysis, ISR presents data on 411 service encounters from 134 respondents who have been involved in outsourced biologic API projects in the past 18 months.



What you will learn:



Drug Developers

Uncover which CMO attributes drive outsourcing partner selection for outsourced bioprocessing as well as which CMO attributes have gained importance over the past 12 months among industry peers

Gain insight into CMO customer loyalty, an index based on customer satisfaction, willingness to recommend, and likelihood to use again, along with verbatim responses from customers regarding their experience

Make a more educated purchase of CMO services by understanding which manufacturers best fit your company's needs in addition to how individual CMOs have measured up to sponsor-peer expectations on similar projects

Contract Manufacturers

Compare your company's performance against its competitors across 22 metrics specific to outsourced bioprocessing

Gain insight into drug developers' outsourcing preferences and practices when it comes to CMO selection and CMO preference for outsourced biologic API manufacturing

Understanding your company's competitive positioning as well as delivery strengths and weaknesses and use this information to develop targeted messaging on true areas of strength

Major Topics:

Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices

CMO Selection Drivers

CMO Perceptions and Interactions

CMO Performance and Loyalty

Biologic API CMO Competitive Landscape

Company Service Quality Profiles

Study Data

Key Topics Covered:



How to Use this Report



Analysis Note: Outsourcing Requirement



Introduction



Methodology



Demographics



Number of Ratings per Company



Major Sections



Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices

Primary Section Takeaways

Outsourced Manufacturing Activities

Outsourcing Drivers

Outsourcing Drivers by Company Size

Preferred Providers

Number of Preferred Providers

Outsourcing Models

CMO Selection Drivers

Primary Section Takeaways

Most Important CMO Attributes

CMO Attributes Gaining Importance

CMO Perceptions and Interactions

Primary Section Takeaways

CMO Familiarity

CMO Leaders - Unprompted

CMO Leaders - Prompted

Received Proposals

CMO Use

CMO Preference

CMO Preference Among Users

CMO Cost Perceptions

Summary Table

CMO Performance and Loyalty

Primary Section Takeaways

A Note on Performance Calculations

Performance Across Service Providers

CMO Performance: Delivery Factors

CMO Performance: Organization Factors

CMO Performance: Capabilities

CMO Performance: Staff Characteristics.

CMO Performance: Service Capabilities

CMO Loyalty

CMO Loyalty: 3-Year Rolling Average

Biologic API CMO Competitive Landscape



Company Service Quality Profiles



Study Data

Outsourced Manufacturing Activities

Outsourcing Drivers

Outsourcing Models

Use of Preferred Providers

Number of Preferred Providers

Large Molecule Product Offering

Large vs. Small Molecule Outsourcing

CMO Selection Attributes

CMO Selection Attributes Gaining Importance

CMO Leaders, Unprompted

Other Responses (1%)

CMO Familiarity

CMO Familiarity

CMO Leaders, Prompted

Received Proposals

CMO Use

CMO Preference

CMO Cost Perceptions

CMO Drill-downs

AbbVie

AGC Biologics

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Boehringer Ingelheim

Catalent

Celltrion

Emergent Biosolutions

FujiFilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Genscript

GSK Contract Manufacturing

Hetero

IDT Biologika.

KBI Biopharma

Lonza

Millpore Sigma

Novasep

Patheon, by Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pfizer CentreOne

Rentschler

Samsung BioLogics

Sandoz

Sanofi Active Ingredients, formerly

CEPiA Sanofi

Syngene International

Wockhardt

Wuxi Biologics

CMO Satisfaction Rating Explanations

Demographics

Company Type

Headquarters Location

Office Location

Job Title

Decision-making Responsibility

Biologic Drug Substance Outsourcing

Contract Manufacturing Responsibilities

Involvement in Outsourced Manufacturing

Contract Manufacturing Involvement

Years of Industry Experience

About the Publisher

