Global PARP Inhibitors Cancer Therapy Market Outlook 2022-2028: PARP Inhibitors have Proved to be a Commercial Success in the Modern Cancer Therapeutic Segment

Global PARP inhibitor market is expected to surpass US$ 6 Billion by 2028

The Global PARP Inhibitors Cancer Therapy Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 report is a comprehensive analysis of a variety of factors that are prevalent in the PARP Inhibitors. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the globally approved PARP inhibitors along with their patent expiration, pricing, dosage, sales analysis, and forecast.

It also gives a detailed description of drivers and opportunities in PARP Inhibitor market that helps the consumers and potential customers to get a clear vision and take effective decisions. In addition to this, it comprises various strategic planning techniques, which promote the way to define and develop the framework of the industries.

Several factors including the rising geriatric population with an increased risk of developing cancer, increasing emphasis on research and development, and a large number of ongoing clinical trials are the major factors boosting the growth of the market. Further, favorable government policies for life science companies and government funding are also expected to boost the PARP inhibitor therapy demand in near future.

Genomic studies have revealed that altered DNA damage response (DDR) is an emerging hallmark and enabling characteristic of cancer, associated with both tumor initiation and progression. In addition, as anti-cancer cytotoxic agents such as chemotherapy and radiation function to induce DNA damage in cancer cells, alterations in DDR have a role in resistance to these therapies.

Therefore, scientists believed that targeting DDR will significantly improve the treatment and survival of cancer patients. One prominent DDR family of proteins that is being investigated is poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) enzymes which have emerged as a potential therapeutic target for the management of cancer.



Scientists have developed several PARP inhibitors which work by binding to the catalytic domain of the PARP enzyme. PARP inhibitors (Olaparib, Niraparib, Rucaparib, and Talazoparib) are currently approved as monotherapy by US FDA and EMA. Currently marketed PARP Inhibitors are approved for treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, fallopian tube cancer; primary peritoneal cancer, and pancreatic cancer. In addition to this, a large number of PARP inhibitors are present in clinical development which is expected to gain approval during the forecast period.



For instance, Senaparib (IMP4297) developed by Impact Therapeutics is an investigational agent which works by targeting PARP (poly-ADP ribose polymerase). The company is currently conducting two phase-1 trials of senaparib in China and Australia. To date, about 100 patients have been treated with Senaparib and initial results have demonstrated encouraging responses.

In comparison to other PARP inhibitors currently on the market and in clinical trials; senaparib has a wider therapeutic window and a better safety profile. This potentially makes senaparib more suitable for patients taking the drug chronically such as in maintenance therapy. Moreover, researchers believed that the combination of senaparib with other cancer-targeting agents will also demonstrate promising results. Therefore, senaparib has the potential to be the best-in-class PARP inhibitor in the forthcoming years.



Apart from its role as a monotherapy, PARP inhibitors have also shown to be promising in combination with other therapeutics including immunotherapy, PI3K, MEK, and CDK 4/6 inhibitors. Furthermore, studies have revealed that combining PARP inhibitors with DNA damaging agents including chemotherapy and radiotherapy could prevent the repair of treatment-induced damage.

These approaches have been widely investigated in ovarian and breast cancer. The coming years are expected to witness dominance of combinational therapy in PARP inhibitors market owing to its enhanced efficacy, specificity, and targetability in the management of a wide range of cancers.



"Global PARP Inhibitors Cancer Therapy Market, Price, Dosage & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2028" report highlights:

Global PARP Inhibitors Cancer Therapy Market opportunity: > USD 6 Billion

Commercially Available PARP inhibitors: > 5 Drugs

Comprehensive Clinical Insight On More Than 35 PARP Drug In Clinical Trials

Global PARP Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Indication & Phase

Market Indicators Till 2028

Approved Drugs Dosage, Sales, Patent, Price Insight

Approved Drugs Sales Forecast Till 2028

Global & Regional Market Analysis

Regional Analysis Based On Drug Approvals: US, Europe, China & Japan

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase Inhibitors

1.1 PARP Inhibitors as Unique Cancer Therapy

1.2 Evolutionary Aspects of PARP Inhibitors

1.3 Prelude to PARP Proteins & their Inhibitors



2. PARP Proteins: An Attractive Target for Developing Cancer Therapeutics

2.1 Structural Organization of Target Site of PARP Inhibitors

2.2 Structural Organization of PARP Inhibitors



3. Therapeutic Exploitation of Role of PARP Proteins in Normal Cells & Cancer Cells

3.1 Significance of PARP Proteins in Normal Cells

3.2 Significance of PARP Proteins in Tumorigenesis: Affecting Cell Division & DNA Repair

3.3 PARP Inhibitors: Distinct Modes of Action for Eliminating Cancer Cells



4. Global Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase Inhibitors Clinical Pipeline Overview

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Future Market Opportunity



5. PARP Inhibitor Market Opportunity by Region

5.1 US

5.2 Europe

5.3 China

5.4 Japan



6. Olaparib (Lynparza) - 1st Approved PARP Inhibitor; 2014

6.1 Overview

6.2 Patent Exclusivity

6.3 Pricing & Dosage

6.4 Sales Analysis



7. Rucaparib (Rubraca) - 2nd Approved PARP Inhibitor; 2016

7.1 Overview

7.2 Patent Exclusivity

7.3 Pricing & Dosage

7.4 Sales Analysis



8. Niraparib (Zejula) - 3rd Approved PAPR Inhibitor; 2017

8.1 Overview

8.2 Patent Exclusivity

8.3 Pricing & Dosage

8.4 Sales Analysis



9. Talazoparib (Talzenna) - 4th Approved PARP Inhibitor; 2018

9.1 Overview

9.2 Patent Exclusivity

9.3 Pricing & Dosage



10. Fuzuloparib (AiRuiYi) - 5th Approved PARP Inhibitor; 2020



11. Pamiparib (Partruvix) - 6th Approved PARP Inhibitor; 2021



12. PARP Inhibitors - Sales Forecast Till 2028

12.1 Lynparza

12.2 Rubraca

12.3 Zejula

12.4 Talzenna



13. Approved PARP Inhibitors Reimbursement Policy

13.1 Lynparza Reimbursement Policy

13.2 Rubraca Reimbursement Policy

13.3 Zejula Reimbursement Policy

13.4 Talzenna Reimbursement Policy



14. PARP Inhibitor Clinical Trial Insight

14.1 Company

14.2 Country

14.3 Indication

14.4 Indication



15. Global Poly(ADP-Ribose) Polymerase Inhibitors Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase

15.1 Preclinical

15.2 Phase-I

15.3 Phase-I/II

15.4 Phase-II

15.5 Phase-II/III

15.6 Phase-III



16. Marketed Poly(ADP-Ribose) Polymerase Inhibitors Clinical insights



17. PARP Inhibitors with Conventional Cancer Therapy: Efficacy & Dosage Analysis

17.1 PARP Inhibitors with Chemotherapy

17.1.1 Temozolomide

17.1.2 Platinum Salts

17.1.3 Taxanes

17.1.4 Gemcitabine

17.1.5 Topoisomerase Inhibitors

17.2 PARP Inhibitors in Combination with Radiotherapy



18. Improved Efficacy of PARP Inhibitors by Modern Cancer Therapies

18.1 Combination of PARP Inhibitors & Targeted Therapies

18.1.1 PARP Inhibitors with EGFR Inhibitors

18.1.2 PARP Inhibitors with VEGFR Inhibitors

18.1.3 PARP Inhibitors with PI3K/mTOR Inhibitors

18.1.4 PARP Inhibitors with Trastuzumab

18.1.5 Anti-endocrine agents

18.1.6 HSP90 Inhibitors

18.1.7 IGF-1R & HDAC Inhibitors

18.2 PARP Inhibitors in Combination with Immunotherapies



19. Global PARP Inhibitors Market Dynamics

19.1 Drivers

19.2 Market Challenges



20. PARP Inhibitor Market Future Perspective



21. Competitive Landscape

21.1 2X Oncology

21.2 Abbott Laboratories

21.3 Allarity Therapeutics

21.4 AstraZeneca

21.5 BeiGene

21.6 Bristol Myers Squibb

21.7 Cephalon

21.8 Clovis Oncology

21.9 Eisai Co. Ltd

21.10 GlaxoSmithKline

21.11 IMPACT Therapeutics

21.12 Jeil Pharmaceuticals

21.13 KuDOS Pharmaceuticals

21.14 Kyowa Hakko Kirin

21.15 Lead Therapeutics

21.16 Ono Pharmaceutical

21.17 Pfizer

