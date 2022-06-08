Wires and Cables Market Size [2022-2029] Worth USD 294.73 Billion Globally, at 5.7% CAGR

Pune, India, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wires and cables market size is anticipated to hit USD 294.73 billion by 2029 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The rising demand for renewable energy generation, coupled with growing investments in distribution and transmission of electric power are expected to amplify the market growth. Fortune Business Insights has presented this information in its report titled, “Wires and Cables Market, 2022-2029”. The market size stood at USD 181.28 billion in 2021 and USD 200.23 billion in 2022.

Additionally, the escalating demand from IT facilities and data centers is projected to be a key trend stimulating the market growth during the forecast period.

Industry Developments-

October 2021: Furukawa Automotive Systems Inc., unveiled their first installation of aluminium electrical wire in WHs for automobile seats. It uses the exemplary corrosion-resistant Alpha Terminal Series.







Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/wires-and-cables-market-103322





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 5.7% 2029 Value Projection USD 294.73 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 181.28 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 180 Segments covered By Voltage, By End-User, Regional Growth Drivers Growing Demand for Renewable Energy Generation to Propel Market Growth Key Players Adopt Ingenious Strategies to Garner Growth





Market Drivers-

Growing Demand for Renewable Energy Generation to Propel Market Growth

The deployment of green energy technologies by governments all across the globe to reduce the usage of fossil fuels is rising. The escalating establishment of solar farms and wind turbines boosts the demand for wires and cables. Moreover, the development of offshore renewable technologies such as offshore wind farms is anticipated to boost market growth as wires and cables are laid underground in seafloors to deliver power. The growing demand for renewable energy is likely to bolster the global wires and cables market growth.



The increasing demand for wires cables from IT facilities and data centers due to the growing demand for Big Data is expected to favor market growth. The rising adoption of cloud computing by companies to eliminate maintenance and other miscellaneous costs is likely to stimulate market growth.



The escalating investments in transmission and distribution sector for effective power transmission is likely to be a major growth driver for the wires and cables market. Moreover, the rising investments in the industrial sectors are anticipated to benefit the market. However, volatile raw material costs may hinder the market growth.

Highlights of the Report-

The report is based on extensive research on the market and its growth parameters, including drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market. It also includes the table of segmentation, along with a list of segments dominating the market and its attributed factors. The report throws light on the significant industry developments, current Wires and Cables market share by region, trends, and other interesting insights offered by the market. For more information on the market, log on to the company website.

COVID-19 Impact-

The market has been greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic due to hindered production and temporary shutdowns of manufacturing facilities. The supply chain disruptions and diminished demand from aviation and automotive industries have negatively impacted the market growth. However, the market is gradually recovering as investments in smart infrastructure development from various countries increases. The market is likely to witness significant growth in the forthcoming years.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/wires-and-cables-market-103322





Regional Segmentation-

Asia Pacific to Hold the Lion’s Share

Asia Pacific is likely to attain a major global wires and cables market share. The rising investments in transmission and distribution sectors across nations such as India and China are expected to amplify the region’s market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for renewable power is anticipated to magnify the region’s market growth.

North America is projected to witness substantial growth due to the rising energy generation through renewable sources.

Europe is expected to gain second rank in the upcoming years due to rising investments in grid infrastructure.

The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America will witness moderate growth due to growing investments towards renewable projects.

Segmentation-

On the basis of voltage, the market is fragmented into extra-high voltage, high voltage, medium voltage, and low voltage.

On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into manufacturing, consumer electronics, automotive, oil & gas, power transmission and distribution, IT & telecommunication, construction, aerospace & defense, and others.

Geographically, the market is classified into the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.





Quick Buy - Wires and Cables Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103322





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Adopt Ingenious Strategies to Garner Growth

The major market players operating global and local levels in the value chain make the marketplace highly consolidated. Sumitomo Corporation, KEI Industries, Southwire Company, and Prysmian Group currently hold the market dominance. They adopt strategies such as contracts, acquisitions, new product launches, technological developments, amongst others to amplify their growth in the global market. For instance, Prysmian Group obtained a Limited Notice to Proceed in January 2022 for the Middle East’s landmark HVDC submarine cable project.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/wires-and-cables-market-103322





List of Players Operating in the Wires and Cables Market are as follows:

Prysmian Group

Southwire Company

Nexans

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd.

Sumitomo Corporation

Belden Inc.

LS Cable & System

KEI Industries Ltd.

Cords Cable Industries Ltd.

NKT A/S

Amphenol

Finolex Cables Ltd

Polycab

Encore Wire Corp

Wires and Cables Market Segmentation:

By Voltage:

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

Extra-High Voltage

By End-User:

Aerospace & Defense

Construction

IT & Telecommunication

Power Transmission and Distribution

Oil & Gas

Consumer Electronics

Manufacturing

Automotive

Others

Table Of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

4.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3. SWOT Analysis

4.4. Technological Developments

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.6. Impact of COVID-19 on Wires and Cables Market

5. Global Wires and Cables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

Continued…





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/wires-and-cables-market-103322





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™