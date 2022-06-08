United States Built-in Kitchen Appliances Markets, Analysis, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027

Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market By Product Type (Built-in Ranges, Built-in Hoods, Built-in Hobs, Built-in Dishwashers, Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Top 10 Leading States, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Built-in Kitchen Market was valued at USD6957.25 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 5.12% to reach a value of USD9319.40 million by 2027.

Rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income of the consumers enable them to invest in a quality lifestyle. Also, the growing popularity of frozen and ready-to-eat food items and the high demand for the construction of smart kitchens among consumers is expected to accelerate the demand for the United States Built-in Kitchen Market over the next five years.



Due to the rise in job opportunities and women empowerment, there is a significant increase in the number of working women. There is high demand for built-in kitchens from the working women as it saves a lot of time and effort in cooking and cleaning kitchen appliances. Also, they allow the consumer to work quickly and efficiently without creating a mess in the kitchen during cooking.

Market players are offering innovative and aesthetically appealing kitchen appliances based on the customer requirements and space to give a superior look to the kitchen spaces. However, heavy tax and imposition duties and the constant rise in the price of raw materials may hinder the growth of the United States Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market in the forecast period.



Based on product type, the market is fragmented into categories like built-in ranges, built-in hobs, built-in hoods, dishwashers, refrigerators, ovens/microwaves, and others. The others segment is further divided into barbeque grillers, coffee machines, and beverage centers.

The built-in ranges dominated the market in 2021 with a market share of 21.65% of the overall market share and are expected to maintain their dominance through the next five years. Built-in ranges are in high demand among the consumers as they are highly convenient for cooking the food in comparatively less time than the traditional method and have storage space to store things.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of the United States Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the United States Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the United States Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market based on product type, distribution channel, region, top 10 leading states, and competitive landscape.

To identify dominant region or segment in the United States Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the United States Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market.

Some of the major players operating in the United States Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market

Electrolux Home Products, Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

LG Electronics USA, Inc.

Haier U.S. Appliance Solutions, Inc.

Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Danby Products Limited

Panasonic Corporation

AB Electrolux

Hitachi, Ltd.

ATL International LLC (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on United States Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions

5.2. Brand Awareness

5.3. Challenges Faced by Customer

5.4. Preferred Distribution Channel



6. United States Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Built-in Ranges, Built-in Hoods, Built-in Hobs, Built-in Dishwashers, Built-in Refrigerators, Built-in Ovens & Microwaves, and Others (Coffee Machine, Barbeque Griller, Beverage Center, etc.)

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Contract Sales, Exclusive Stores, Supermarket & Hypermarket, and Online Channels)

6.2.3. By Company (2021)

6.2.4. By Region (South, West, Mid-West, North-East)

6.3. Market Map (By Product Type, By Distribution Channel and By Region)



7. United States Built-in Ranges Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product Type

7.2.2. By Distribution Channel



8. United States Built-in Hoods Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product Type

8.2.2. By Distribution Channel



9. United States Built-in Hobs Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product Type

9.2.2. By Distribution Channel



10. United States Built-in Dishwashers Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Distribution Channel



11. United States Built-in Refrigerators Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Product Type

11.2.2. By Distribution Channel



12. United States Built-in Ovens & Microwaves Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value & Volume

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By Product Type

12.2.2. By Distribution Channel



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends and Developments



15. SWOT Analysis (For Top 5 Companies)



16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



17. Competitive Landscape



18. Strategic Recommendations

