Nakamoto Games CEO Continues to Hire in the Face of Industry Layoffs

MAHE, SEYCHELLES, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 'Winter is coming!' These are the words on the lips of every DeFi and GameFi investor and worker in the crypto landscape. Within the current market, many crypto projects have opted to lay off staff or freeze hiring. Contrary to ongoing trends, Nakamoto Games CEO Chawalit Rugsasri is committed to growing his workforce and expanding his platform. Rugsasri recently took to Twitter to express his excitement at the addition of promising new talent to the Nakamoto Games team.

Related link: https://twitter.com/gotoism/status/1533796781502660608





Since May of this year, a lot of established crypto enterprises have opted to cut staff to reduce costs. However, Nakamoto Games has made it clear that there is substantial funding available to ensure they survive and thrive despite unfavorable market conditions. This has been exemplified by continuous expansion and improvement over the past few months.

Since May, the number of titles available on the Nakamoto Games platform grew by almost 50%. Furthermore, if circumstances persist, many GameFi projects will be forced to cut their losses and get out of the game due to a lack of capital. Nakamoto Games will be keen to purchase top-tier blockchain gaming titles struggling with funding. These acquisitions will further bolster the catalog of titles and enhance the overall platform.

The current market will prove beneficial in the long run for enterprises like Nakamoto Games with the investment to prosper. When asked about the future of the platform in a recent interview with CryptoNewZ , Rugrasri said, ''Play-to-earn is the future of gaming, it is inescapable, and Nakamoto Games is trying to be ahead of the curve. In the upcoming years, we aim to reach a level of ubiquity that you will see people on the streets playing and earning via our platform wherever you are.''

Rugsasri's message is crystal clear. Nakamoto Games is here to stay and looks to be the long-term market leader in the GameFi industry.

