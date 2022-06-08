Dental Practice Management Software Market to Grow Substantially at 9.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2028 - Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently owing to population explosion, dental management has become very difficult. The increasing number of dental tourisms with complex scheduling appointments healthcare professionals find management complicated. Dental practice management software organises appoints, stores patient data, and make communication easy. Owing to these benefits the market is expected an exponential increase. Thus, operating this software heal care practioners have gained help in monitoring their day-to-day activities.



The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 1,938.2 Million in the year 2021.

The Global Dental Practice Management Software Market size is forecasted to reach USD 3,396.3 Million by the year 2028 and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Dental Practice Management Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Deployment Mode (On premise, Web-based, Cloud-based), by Application (Patient Communication, Invoice/Billing, Payment Processing, Insurance Management), by End-use (Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/dental-practice-management-software-market-1616/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 145+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics :

Driver: Increasing Prevalence of Cancer & Growing Government Initiatives

Rising cases of cancer has generated a need for cancer registry software. The estimated number of cancer deaths in 2021 is approximately 1.9 million. The cancer registry software helps in creating awareness and reducing the burden of cancer. Major global population is incapable of funding for cancer treatment. This software helps generate funds and increases the number of managed care organizations. Growing computerized healthcare-controlled systems, population health management and the presence of health information exchange services, are contributing to the market’s growth. Government organisations are generating funds and programs for encouraging cancer registry software which intern is helping the market to grow during the forecast period.

Restrain: Privacy and Data Security Hinders the Market Growth

Cancer registry software contains important patient data and personal information. This helps healthcare professionals to diagnose. Most of the information includes social data, marital status, important contacts, bank details and others. The risk of privacy and hacking might create major concern among patients, thus refraining from registering with the software. Thus, cancer registry software might prove to be unsafe and risk-full for data security. This factor might slow down the market to some extent.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Dental Practice Management Software market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.8% during the forecast period.

The Dental Practice Management Software market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 1,938.2 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3,396.3 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Dental Practice Management Software market.



Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/dental-practice-management-software-market-1616/0

Benefits of Purchasing Dental Practice Management Software Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Dental Practice Management Software Market:

Deployment Mode On Premise Web-Based Cloud-Based

Application Patient Communication Invoice/Billing Payment Processing Insurance Management Others

End Use Dental Clinics Hospitals Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/dental-practice-management-software-market-1616

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the healthcare industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020.

Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Dental Practice Management Software Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/dental-practice-management-software-market-1616/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominates the Global Dental Practice Management Software Market

North America held the largest market share in 2021. Factors such as an increasing burden of cancer, government funding programs, developed healthcare infrastructure such as health insurance, highly skilled healthcare professionals and advanced technology for security and privacy make the market flourish in this region. According to the world health organisation, the U.S. is considered to be the second largest cause of cancer in the globe. This makes the market to grow at a faster rate in this region.

List of Prominent Players in Dental Practice Management Software Market:

Henry Schein One

Good Methods Global Inc.

Carestream Dental LLC.

CD Nevco LLC (Curve Dental)

Dentimax

Practice-Web Inc.

Nextgen Healthcare Inc.

Ace Dental Software

Dentiflow

Datacon Dental Systems Inc.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Dental Practice Management Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Deployment Mode (On premise, Web-based, Cloud-based), by Application (Patient Communication, Invoice/Billing, Payment Processing, Insurance Management), by End-use (Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) " View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/dental-practice-management-software-market-329203

Recent Developments

In November 2018, Onco upgraded the Onco Log Version 4.4.0 to include the newest requirements mandated by NAACCR, AJCC, CoC, and SEER

In January 2018, Elekta entered into a collaboration with IBM Watson Health to incorporate Watson for Oncology with Elekta’s cancer care solutions.

In April 2017, McKesson Corporation acquired Cover My Meds (US) to enhance its technology offerings to clinicians, payers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Dental Practice Management Software Market?

How will the Dental Practice Management Software Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Dental Practice Management Software Market?

What is the Dental Practice Management Software market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Dental Practice Management Software Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Dental Practice Management Software Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Deployment Mode

• On Premise

• Web-Based

• Cloud-Based



• Application

• Patient Communication

• Invoice/Billing

• Payment Processing

• Insurance Management

• Others



• End Use

• Dental Clinics

• Hospitals

• Others



• Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe

• U.K

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Henry Schein One



• Good Methods Global Inc.



• Carestream Dental LLC.



• CD Nevco LLC (Curve Dental)



• Dentimax



• Practice-Web Inc.



• Nextgen Healthcare Inc.



• Ace Dental Software



• Dentiflow



• Datacon Dental Systems Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/dental-practice-management-software-market-1616/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Healthcare CRM Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-crm-market-1631

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-crm-market-1631 Care Management Solutions Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/care-management-solutions-market-1626

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/care-management-solutions-market-1626 Cognitive Assessment and Training Healthcare Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/cognitive-assessment-and-training-healthcare-market-1624

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/cognitive-assessment-and-training-healthcare-market-1624 Cancer Registry Software Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/cancer-registry-software-market-1610

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research , provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: