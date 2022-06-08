India $8.31 Bn Electrical Kitchen Appliances Markets, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027

Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Electrical Kitchen Appliances Market By Category (Large Electrical Kitchen Appliances & Small Electrical Kitchen Appliances), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Electrical Kitchen Appliances Market valued at USD5714.97 million in 2021 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.66% during the forecast period, to reach a market value of USD8310.45 million by 2027F.

The increasing demand for technologically advanced kitchen appliances is the most critical factor driving the growth of the Indian Electrical Kitchen Appliances Market in the upcoming five years.

Growing research, evolving and advancing technology, and rising innovation in the existent kitchen appliances are further supporting the growth of the Indian Electrical Kitchen Appliances Market in the next five years.

Broad applications and higher efficiency of electrical kitchen appliances and other advantages are also some of the primary drivers of the demand, and thus substantiates the growth of the Indian Electrical Kitchen Appliances Market in the future five years.



Moreover, the demand for electrical kitchen appliances increased in the recent pandemic. The population had to stay at home and were performing household chores on a daily basis, which added to the consistent demand for electrical kitchen appliances in recent years.

However, the supply of the products was compromised due to a lack of physical stores along with delayed online home deliveries of the kitchen appliances. With relaxation the relaxation from the restrictions post pandemic, the e-commerce sector is functional again and is serving the pending demands along with highly efficient delivery services, thus aiding the market growth in the forecast years.



The Indian Electrical Kitchen Appliances Market is segmented by category, distribution channel, region, and competitive landscape. Based on category, the market is differentiated between large appliances electrical kitchen appliances & small electrical kitchen appliances.

Large electrical kitchen appliances are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years because of increasing advancements in technology and their increased demand. The large electrical kitchen appliances segment comprises refrigerator, kitchen hood, oven, and dishwasher.

Refrigerators are anticipated to hold the most significant revenue, approximately 89%, by the forecast years due to a surge in the demands. Rising disposable income among the population, along with the need for food safety and to prolong the shelf life of cooked meals, the demand for electrical kitchen appliances is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Major market players in the Indian Electrical Kitchen Appliances Market

LG Electronics India Private Limited

Samsung India Electronics Limited

Whirlpool India Limited

Bajaj Electricals Limited

Philips India Limited

TTK Prestige Limited

Stove Kraft Limited

Panasonic India Private Limited

Havells India Private Limited

Godrej & Boyce Enterprise LLP

