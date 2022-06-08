The market for Seaweed protein is estimated at USD 585 million in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% to reach USD 1131 million by 2027

New York, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Seaweed Protein Market by Source, Extraction Process, Mode of Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028780/?utm_source=GNW

Lifestyle changes, along with a better understanding of fitness and health, have encouraged people to consume natural products. Increasing health awareness has also led consumers to shift to seaweed protein based products that are specific to their requirements. Consumers have become increasingly inclined toward a healthy lifestyle and nutrition rich natural food. With changing preferences due to increased health awareness, consumers are increasingly seeking seaweed protein and seaweed protein based products in their daily lifestyles.



The green seaweed by source is projected to observe the fastest growth in the Seaweed protein market throughout the forecasted period



In the recent years, the green seaweed segment has observed significant growth in terms of value sales.Green seaweeds exist in the multicellular as well as unicellular form.



They are mainly found in freshwaters as well as in marine habitats and terrestrially on soil, trees, or rocks.Green seaweed are naturally high in multiple types of micronutrients such as calcium, copper,iron, iodine etc.



Sea lettuce, sea palm, and sea grapes are some of the popular edible green algae available in the market.The protein content for green seaweeds ranges from 9- 26% of its dry weight.



The multiple macro and micro nutrients present in green algae makes it a preferred choice of consumption amongst consumers.



The current method by extraction is estimated to account for the fastest growing in the global Seaweed protein market

The current extraction process is becoming the preferred extraction method due to increased protein output and efficiency in production. It includes modification of plant micronutrients to improve bioavailability, simultaneous extraction, and encapsulation, quenching radical sonochemistry to avoid degradation of bioactive peptides.Ultrasound equipment like ultrasonic bath (indirect sonification) or ultrasonic probe (direct sonification) are used for the current extraction method. The major advantages of this process are its fast processing time, non-thermal properties, and low solvent consumption, resulting in a higher purity final product with reduced downstream processing required. This method when used with acid and alkaline treatment, increases protein extraction as well as reduces processing time.



The food sub-segment of the by mode of application segment is projected to attain the fastest market growth in Seaweed protein market over the forecast period.

The food form is widely consumed and boasts easy availability, affordability, a wide range of dosage, easy packaging, storage, and cost-effectiveness.Seaweeds can be integrated in food directly as a salad or seasoning.



It can also be used for its extract in the form of agar and alignate which are used in preparation of tomato sauce, ice cream, jelly, lime jelly, marmalade, desserts, drinks, ice cream, jelly, syrups, flavor sauces, fruit juices, bakery products, and milk shakes.Some companies have come up with innovative ways to integrate seaweed protein into plant based meat.



Umaro a company in USA uses red seaweed protein into plant based bacon. The red seaweed provides colour taste and texture that replicates bacon.



Break-up of Primaries

• By value chain: Demand side: 41%, Supply side: 59%

• By Designation: Managers: 25%, CXOs: 33%, and Executives: 42%

• By Region: Europe: 29%, Asia Pacific: 30%, North America: 24%, RoW: 17%



Leading players profiled in this report

• CP Kelco U.S.,Inc. (US)

• Algaia (France)

• Algea (Norway)

• Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group Co, Ltd (China)

• Qingdao Brightmoon Seaweed Co Group Co. Ltd (China)

• Cargill Incorporated (US)

• Gelymar SA (Chile)

• Ceamsa (Spain)

• BASF (Germany)

• Irish Seaweed (Ireland)

• Dupont Nutrition and Biosciences (US)

• Compo Expert Group (Germany)

• Beijing Leili Agricultural Co, Ltd (China)

• Groupe Roullier (France)

• Acadian Seaplants (Canada).)



Research Coverage

This report segments the Seaweed protein market on the basis of type, product type, mode of application and crop type and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the Seaweed protein market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



