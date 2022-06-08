US Digital Out of Home Market (DOOH), 2022-2027: Projected CAGR of 10.67% During the Forecast Period

Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Digital Out of Home Market (DOOH) (2022-2027) by Format Type, Applications, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Digital Out of Home Market (DOOH) is estimated to be USD 5.21 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.65 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.67%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Digital Out of Home Market (DOOH) stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentations

The US Digital Out of Home Market (DOOH) is segmented based on Format Type, Applications, and Vertical.

By Format Type, the market is classified into Billboard, Transit, Street Furniture, and Others.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Adams Outdoor Advertising, Bell Media Inc, Broadsign International Inc, Christie Digital Systems USA Inc, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Spending on Programmatic Advertising

4.1.2 Surging Focus on Business Intelligence and Rising Market Competitiveness

4.1.3 Rising Infrastructure Investments in Emerging Countries With Improved Digital Out of Home Advertising Space

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Trend of Online/Broadcast Advertisement

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Demand for Internet of Things (IoT) and Emergence of the Cloud Platform

4.3.2 Increasing Usage of Virtual and Augmented Reality in Digital Out of Home Advertising

4.3.3 Increasing Acceptance of Audio-Visual Transit Advertising

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Developing Equipment Suitable for All Weather Conditions

4.4.2 Lack of Standards for Interoperability Between Devices



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 US Digital Out of Home Market (DOOH), By Format Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Billboard

6.3 Transit

6.4 Street Furniture

6.5 Others



7 US Digital Out of Home Market (DOOH), By Applications

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Indoor

7.3 Outdoor

7.4 Displays

7.4.1 LCD

7.4.2 OLED Display

7.4.3 Direct-View Fine-Pixel Led

7.4.4 Direct-View Large-Pixel Led

7.4.5 E-Paper Display



8 US Digital Out of Home Market (DOOH), By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial

8.2.1 Retail

8.2.2 Corporate and Government

8.2.3 Healthcare

8.2.4 Hospitality

8.3 Infrastructural

8.3.1 Transportation

8.3.2 Entertainment

8.4 Institutional

8.4.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

8.4.2 Education

8.5 Other Verticals



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Adams Outdoor Advertising

10.2 Bell Media Inc

10.3 Broadsign International Inc

10.4 Christie Digital Systems USA Inc

10.5 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc

10.6 Daktronics Inc

10.7 Mvix Inc

10.8 Outfront Media Inc

10.9 Pattison Outdoor Advertising

10.10 Prismview LLC

10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd



11 Appendix

11.1 Questionnaire











